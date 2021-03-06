Napa Journal: Who goes to the Napa library these days?

Got an email a few days later. “The Good Fight” was ready for pickup.

I presented myself to the downtown branch last Saturday not knowing what to expect. Would I be hosed down at entry? Would the staff be wearing protective moon suits?

As I entered, an infrared beam registered my presence. Sixteen customers were now in the library, with room for 34 more, a screen said. Signs told me to mask up, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. A guard had her eye on me.

Once inside, warm feelings of deja vu came over me. The displays, the stacks, the bins of DVDs — it was all there.

What was new was the emptiness. Chairs and sofas were gone. So were many of the computer stations. The place felt partially mothballed.

I wandered around like a first-timer, gawking at just about everything. I scanned hundreds of DVDs titles and strolled the narrow canyons lined with books.

Over in non-fiction, I grabbed Jane Bryant Quinn’s “How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide.”

From a Hot Picks kiosk, my eyes fixed on an Old West history, “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday and the Vendetta Ride from Hell.”