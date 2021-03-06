 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Journal: Who goes to the Napa library these days?

Napa Journal: Who goes to the Napa library these days?

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Courtney masked
Kevin Courtney

Throughout the pandemic, I’ve stayed away from the Napa County Library.

Was it open or closed? Would I have to do pick-ups from the parking lot? Weren’t all the librarians reassigned to COVID duty?

Such questions made thinking about the library too confusing. I stayed home and streamed murder documentaries, with dollops of lighter fare.

But after 10 months this got old. I yearned for the stimulation of the library with its full spectrum of humanity and its DVD collection.

Didn’t I miss checking out books? Not particularly. Truth be told, I don’t read books.

The library’s been my place for TV shows and old movies on DVD. My previous other source — Netflix’s DVDs by mail — has withered during the pandemic. All the good stuff went to streaming.

When I visited the library’s website two weeks ago, I discovered that the physical library was still operating, dishing out materials like always. Open seven days a week even.

Should I order something? Maybe a TV show from pre-pandemic days?

We’d watched all of “The Good Wife,” a legal drama, on library DVDs. What about the sequel, “The Good Fight”?

Click, click, click.

Got an email a few days later. “The Good Fight” was ready for pickup.

I presented myself to the downtown branch last Saturday not knowing what to expect. Would I be hosed down at entry? Would the staff be wearing protective moon suits?

As I entered, an infrared beam registered my presence. Sixteen customers were now in the library, with room for 34 more, a screen said. Signs told me to mask up, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. A guard had her eye on me.

Once inside, warm feelings of deja vu came over me. The displays, the stacks, the bins of DVDs — it was all there.

What was new was the emptiness. Chairs and sofas were gone. So were many of the computer stations. The place felt partially mothballed.

I wandered around like a first-timer, gawking at just about everything. I scanned hundreds of DVDs titles and strolled the narrow canyons lined with books.

Over in non-fiction, I grabbed Jane Bryant Quinn’s “How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide.”

From a Hot Picks kiosk, my eyes fixed on an Old West history, “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday and the Vendetta Ride from Hell.”

“Vendetta Ride from Hell”? Who can pass up something that juicy?

And from the pick-up shelves, “The Good Fight.”

After checkout, I felt like a kid walking away with riches.

I later called Anthony Halstead, the library director, and asked him to catch me up.

It’s all about making people feel comfortable about using the library again, Halstead said. Thus, the cap on occupancy, the sanitizer at the entrance, the missing furniture and the curbside pickup option.

Library operations have been in flux. Last spring there was only curbside pickup. Last summer patrons needed appointments to enter. Full closure came in late summer.

But since the fall, the library has been open for walk-ins. “It’s really important for us to stay accessible,” Halstead said.

While visitors to the downtown site and checkouts of “physical” items are way down, usage of online services, including downloads of music, books and audiobooks, has soared, he said.

Prospects for the future are improving. With Napa County moving from purple tier to red tier last week, library furniture is being restored and occupancy limits may be raised, he said.

Even so, the library is likely to remain a quiet place. Visitors won’t confuse it with Black Friday shopping, Halstead said dryly.

It’s been a week now. Jane Bryant Quinn is instructing me on the ways of the financial world. Cheryl and I are giving “A Good Fight” a test run.

As for “Tombstone,” I think I picked badly.

WATCH NOW: SURFERS WIPED OUT BY CALIFORNIA WAVES

SEE PHOTOS OF THE NAPA COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S DEJA VU GIFT SHOP

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News