Napa Journal: Who is that masked stranger?

When the CDC speaks, the Courtneys listen.
A week ago the feds finally got off the fence and recommended that everyone, including healthy people, mask-up during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re going out on essential business, cover your nose and mouth.
Hearing this recommendation, I let out a sigh. I’d been undecided about wearing personal protection. The CDC made my decision for me.
My hangup? I’ve never liked the masked look. Healthy people living in dense Asian cities could get away with it, but Americans?
Fear of COVID-19 eroded my prejudice. It’s finally sunk in that your exhale could be my lethal inhale, and vice versa. In this fraught time, a new dress code makes sense.
But I needed that CDC shove. I wasn’t going to risk looking wimpy if enough other people weren’t looking wimpy too. And if they were, then no one would be wimpy.
I had a similar macho mindset during the 2017 wildfires. I jogged maskless on more than a few smoky mornings.
Cheryl is not so thick-headed. She’s attuned to the public health zeitgeist. When the CDC gave the word, she pounced with body and soul.
Didn’t we have a N95 respirator mask — the gold standard — left over from the 2017 fires? She went rummaging in an upstairs storage room.
Ever concerned about appearances, I suggested that even if we still had a N95, maybe she shouldn’t go around town flashing one while shopping for eggs and black beans.
Not when local health care workers are having to make do with lesser masks. People might consider you a hoarder, I said.
Eyeing a piece of fabric on the kitchen counter, I held it up and pretended to mask myself. I’d use it again to survive covid times
How about this, I said jokingly.
I’d grabbed a yellow napkin adorned with flowers. Cheryl loved it.
Next thing I knew, she’d folded it multiple times and attached hair bands for elastic. Voila, a sunny virus catcher.
She wore it while doing a shopping errand last weekend, while I loitered in the parking lot, a stained mask from old home improvement projects dangling at my side.
I’d used it a year ago when I was stripping paint on a redwood door frame. It scrunched up my face and made breathing nearly impossible. This probably made it highly effective at protecting my lungs, but I didn’t want to wear it during covid times unless I absolutely had to.
Last week I received a more comfortable alternative. My coworker Jennifer Huffman gifted me a homemade cloth mask. It was super light, didn’t scrunch up my face and folded up for storage in my shirt pocket.
Also, the color was cool — a rakish black. You look like a bank robber, Cheryl would later say.
I’m not wearing my robber mask in the Register office or at home or while driving to and from home. I carry it around in my shirt pocket, waiting for the right moments to flash it in public.
Those right moment are slow in coming. I hardly go anywhere.
I do take evening and weekend walks. And yes, some people are now wearing masks while doing the same thing.
But we don’t exactly cross paths. I’m way over on one side of the street, they’re way over on the other. So I walk maskless.
Cheryl is more reactive. On these breezy spring walks, she wears a scarf around her neck. At the merest hint of a close encounter, it’s scarf up! Her nose and mouth disappear under a stylish covering.
It’s a good look. She becomes a woman of mystery.
At least to me. I’m still adjusting to this whole face mask thing.
