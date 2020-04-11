Napa Journal: Who is that masked stranger?

Also, the color was cool — a rakish black. You look like a bank robber, Cheryl would later say.

I’m not wearing my robber mask in the Register office or at home or while driving to and from home. I carry it around in my shirt pocket, waiting for the right moments to flash it in public.

Those right moment are slow in coming. I hardly go anywhere.

I do take evening and weekend walks. And yes, some people are now wearing masks while doing the same thing.

But we don’t exactly cross paths. I’m way over on one side of the street, they’re way over on the other. So I walk maskless.

Cheryl is more reactive. On these breezy spring walks, she wears a scarf around her neck. At the merest hint of a close encounter, it’s scarf up! Her nose and mouth disappear under a stylish covering.

It’s a good look. She becomes a woman of mystery.

At least to me. I’m still adjusting to this whole face mask thing.

