Cheryl and I both work 40-hour-a-week jobs, then we come home and Cheryl does all the cooking.
It hardly seems fair. This isn’t the ‘50s. Where’s the domestic labor equality?
In my defense, I do make my own sandwiches for lunch and I do the dishes. Cheryl cooks up a storm, then I come in and restore order. That’s something. But I don’t cook a lick. I’m not even sure I know how to manipulate all the controls on the oven. I sometimes wonder how this came to pass, my utter banishment from the kitchen during meal prep. Did I wiggle out of cooking duties in the early years of our marriage, thus setting the pattern for now and possibly forever? Or was it incompetence? Whatever I could cook, Cheryl could cook better? Things weren’t this way in my first marriage. I was the weekend breakfast guy. Pancakes and muffins mostly. In the evening, grilled burgers and chicken on the hibachi.
And let’s not forget bread making. I would bake four whole wheat loaves at a time. My kids never ate store-bought. It was a point of pride.
My kitchen forays were a source of considerable satisfaction. Grilling and baking balanced out the typing and talking that dominate my journalism job. Is this a left brain/right brain thing?
All I know is that Cheryl held the kitchen reins when I met her and they have never been relinquished. She even pours my Cheerios. Que pasa, Cheryl?
The inspiration for this column came from when we were having friends — MY friends, to be most specific — over for dinner and Cheryl provocatively asked if I’d like to do the cooking.
I was a deer in the headlights. Was she serious? Could she not see the panic in my face at the mere suggestion of my doing a solo prep? Sure, I said. I could do that.
Only I didn’t mean it and she knew I didn’t mean it and the idea floated away. The next day she was bouncing ideas off me for whether she should grill salmon and do something meaty. I hid my relief. Everyone likes your salmon, I said. When I pressed for an explanation for her kitchen dominance, Cheryl was slow to answer. I was questioning the natural order of the universe.
She was born to cook, she said. She never felt burdened having to feed a family. She did it for a quarter century while raising three children. Although now it’s just me, why should she stop? Remember, she said. She majored in home economics. “The stars aligned for me to enjoy homemaking,” she said.
Star alignment? I guess the stars aligned for me to do journalism. Another factor needs mentioning. I think it helps to explain Cheryl’s enthusiasm for continuing to cook routine meals seven days a week when these days she has an audience of only one.
For the past two and a half years she’s had the kitchen of her dreams.
When we added onto our house, a homey yet state-of-the-art kitchen was the centerpiece. Cheryl studied mockups for months before crafting her layout — the perfect work triangle! — and picking all the materials and appliances.
Her old kitchen was a sad thing. The cabinet surfaces were worn. Only one of four stove burners still worked.
Today all is lovely. Cute nobs and pulls. An absolutely gorgeous slab of quartzite forms the L-shaped island where refrigerator supplies can be staged with minimum reach. Nudge a drawer and it self-closes.
I cannot express all the ways Cheryl loves her new kitchen. Many a morning and many a night she’ll pause in her meal prep and let out a sigh of satisfaction.
What a great kitchen!