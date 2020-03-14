Napa Journal: Will the coronavirus keep 2 siblings apart?

When my sister and her husband locked in their March travel plans to Napa two months ago, the coronovirus was hardly a blip on anyone’s consciousness.
We didn’t anticipate that Dorothy and Jamie would be landing at SFO as virus fears ran riot across the Bay Area, the nation and the world.
In the early countdown to the scheduled March 12 arrival, Americans hadn’t yet been instructed on “social distancing,” stores had sanitizer in stock, handwashing was largely optional.
Even as the coronavirus threat intensified, Cheryl and I threw ourselves into house cleaning, landscaping trimming, itinerary planning. I hadn’t hosted my sister in Napa in 40 years. I didn’t want to blow it.
At some point in our prep frenzy, I realized I wasn’t receiving emails or texts from Dorothy. And I began to wonder, had the coronavirus epidemic — soon to be declared a pandemic — undermined their trip resolve?
Six days before their scheduled arrival, I casually texted: How are you doing?
My query was deliberately vague. I didn’t want to overthinking the silence.
“We are a go for California,” Dorothy shot back.
Her gung ho attitude didn’t last long. Jamie is now experiencing uncertainty, she texted a couple of hours later. “They keep saying the elderly with pre-existing conditions should stay put.”
“We really do not feel elderly,” protested Dorothy, a ferocious walker in her 60s, who has diabetes.
That’s where things stood that Friday. By Sunday Dorothy’s resolve had stiffened. “We’re coming for sure,” she wrote.
California looks better now that Tennessee has two coronavirus cases of its own, she said. Also, a deadly tornado had swept through Nashville the night before. Who knows where safety lies anymore?
She’d loaded up on hand sanitizers, Chlorox wipes and “I’m working on not touching my face,” Dorothy said.
Their flight to SFO was now four days away. Cheryl and I went into overdrive on house preparedness. Our place was beginning to sparkle.
Then Monday morning, kaboom!
Still excited, Jamie wrote, “but the news yesterday was a little concerning. The CDC came out with a warning about taking long plane rides for older individuals with underlying health issues.”
Also, their grown kids had “expressed concern.” And he’d called three doctors. “All said that (a trip with) four airports and the distance could be a concern,” he said.
Stay tuned, Jamie said. He and Dorothy were going to sit down and assess the wisdom of traveling anew.
At this point, I was neither advocating coming or not coming. If we were in their shoes, I didn’t know what we would do. One thing for sure, each day’s COVID-19 news was getting grimmer.
I texted Cheryl: Trip not looking good.
Dorothy made the call Monday afternoon. The steady drumbeat of bleak travel news had worn them down. They hoped to reschedule for late summer.
Dorothy reminded me that our family once suffered pandemic deaths. Aunt Birdie, our mother’s stepmother, had lost her mother and a child in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
That night I was relieved. Finally, a decision had been made. No more maybe. Dorothy and Jamie would be safe. There was even a small cancellation bonus: We were left with a super-clean house.
My mood changed the next day. I woke up with a hole in my heart. After all that buildup, our reunion would not be happening. The distance between California and Tennessee had never seemed greater.
Cheryl commiserated with me, but also saw a positive side.
If Dorothy and Jamie had been stuffed on an airplane and passed through all those airports, they might have arrived at our home contaminated, she said.
Bad for their health. Bad for ours.
