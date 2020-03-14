Napa Journal: Will the coronavirus keep 2 siblings apart?

Also, their grown kids had “expressed concern.” And he’d called three doctors. “All said that (a trip with) four airports and the distance could be a concern,” he said.

Stay tuned, Jamie said. He and Dorothy were going to sit down and assess the wisdom of traveling anew.

At this point, I was neither advocating coming or not coming. If we were in their shoes, I didn’t know what we would do. One thing for sure, each day’s COVID-19 news was getting grimmer.

I texted Cheryl: Trip not looking good.

Dorothy made the call Monday afternoon. The steady drumbeat of bleak travel news had worn them down. They hoped to reschedule for late summer.

Dorothy reminded me that our family once suffered pandemic deaths. Aunt Birdie, our mother’s stepmother, had lost her mother and a child in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

That night I was relieved. Finally, a decision had been made. No more maybe. Dorothy and Jamie would be safe. There was even a small cancellation bonus: We were left with a super-clean house.