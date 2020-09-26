Napa Journal: Working hard to stay healthy during COVID

Health care provider are COVID fanatics. I had to slather on the hand sanitizer at each office, have my temp taken, answer health questionnaires and wait in rooms that had been stripped of all magazines and much of the seating.

My regular dental hygienist was unrecognizable. Full-on face shield, a N95 mask tightly strapped beneath.

I wanted to say, “You poor soul,” but I didn’t have to. She could read my eyes.

This is what you have to wear? I asked. Yes, she said. “All day.”

When I took off my mask so she could go to work, I felt I was committing an indecent act. Removal seemed to say, Here, let me exhale all over you.

She knew how to defend herself. She turning on an air purifier and had me swish a mouthful of sour virus-killing solution for 30 seconds. For the rest of my appointment, I felt I was being worked on by an astronaut circling in outer space.

At the eye doctors, I sat on a waiting room chair marked by a placard that said “clean and sanitized.” Somehow this made me feel germy.

During my exam, the optometrist wore a soft mask and wasn’t shielded. Relatively speaking, her humanity shone forth.