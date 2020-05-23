Napa Journal: Working with the Register's one-eyed editor

Newspapers have been on a wild ride over the last half century. From typewriters and glue pots to computers. From newsprint to the internet. From dominant news medium to jostling with a host of competitors.
I’ve been on that ride. The Register newsroom that I entered in 1973 was a raucous place of clanging typewriters, a dinging UPI wire bell, a veritable army of reporters, photographers, proofreaders, page composers and, yes, smokers.
Today we’re a more compact operation, and scattered due to shelter-in-home. A visitor from the ‘70s might not comprehend how we’re still putting out the news.
I was recently contacted by John Shields, a Register managing editor from that earlier era who’s written his memoir, “One Eye on the World.” Could I possibly give his book a plug?
A blast from the past! Send it to me!
I was a kid reporter back then. John, only a few years older, was already a pro. I remember him as a witty, quick-talking, slightly manic, go-getting Texan ... with one eye, as he repeatedly reminds us in his book.
John once became so irate with a caller that he stood on a desk and let his exasperation fly as the newsroom watched in stunned silence. Then we applauded.
Did a managing editor really do that? This one did.
I checked in with another journalist from the ‘70s. He remembers John requiring reporters to turn in pencil stubs before he would issue replacement pencils.
John the penny pincher? This quality surely helped propel him on his half-century career into the upper echelons of newspaper publishing.
Another story: John loved Elvis Presley. When Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, John defied his sub-editors and turned the next day’s Register front page into an Elvis tribute.
He ordered me to turn my Memphis memories of Elvis into a front page column. This was my first taste of first-person writing and may well have contributed to the birth to this column 12 years later.
My former cohort said John was a creative, hands-on newsroom manager who aspired to become a publisher and run his own paper. After leaving the Register in 1978, he ran bunches of them.
I read “One Eye on the World” in an afternoon. It’s a Horatio Alger success story. With abundant luck and pluck, John went from a hardscrabble childhood in north Texas to remarkable professional accomplishments.
As a child, he lived for a time in a Quonset-hut, picked cotton, washed dishes, delivered newspapers, reported sports, worked alone at an all-night gas station and more.
He got a two-year degree from a junior college in Borger, Texas, then dropped out of West Texas State College to become a sports writer at the Abilene Reporter-News. He never looked back.
“Hot damn, no more schooling,” he wrote. “Just went with educating myself about the world by writing for newspapers.”
“Learning and hard work had become my mantra for success in life,” he later writes.
Over the decades, John would occasionally show up at the Register’s front counter. He was back in town for a visit. He never aged. Same high energy, the same fast talking.
He retired in 2007 from running papers in New England and moved to Phoenix. His career spanned “the glory years for newspapers,” he writes.
Reading his book triggered one more memory. When my first child, Jenny, was born, we didn’t dare leave her with a sitter. Our insecurity lasted for months.
Then John and his wife Jan offered to sit. They were undecided about having a second child. They wanted to try out a baby for the evening.
We went to dinner, and they got to observe our newborn.
Jenny must have made a good impression. Their baby daughter was born a year or two later.
Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
