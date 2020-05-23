Napa Journal: Working with the Register's one-eyed editor

I checked in with another journalist from the ‘70s. He remembers John requiring reporters to turn in pencil stubs before he would issue replacement pencils.

John the penny pincher? This quality surely helped propel him on his half-century career into the upper echelons of newspaper publishing.

Another story: John loved Elvis Presley. When Elvis died on Aug. 16, 1977, John defied his sub-editors and turned the next day’s Register front page into an Elvis tribute.

He ordered me to turn my Memphis memories of Elvis into a front page column. This was my first taste of first-person writing and may well have contributed to the birth to this column 12 years later.

My former cohort said John was a creative, hands-on newsroom manager who aspired to become a publisher and run his own paper. After leaving the Register in 1978, he ran bunches of them.

I read “One Eye on the World” in an afternoon. It’s a Horatio Alger success story. With abundant luck and pluck, John went from a hardscrabble childhood in north Texas to remarkable professional accomplishments.

As a child, he lived for a time in a Quonset-hut, picked cotton, washed dishes, delivered newspapers, reported sports, worked alone at an all-night gas station and more.