The Napa County Veterans Service Office can answer questions and help veterans and their dependents apply for the many benefits that are available. We have a one-hour orientation to benefits every Tuesday afternoon at 1:30, and host the Vet Connect program linking vets to benefits on the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.–noon. We’re located at 650 Imperial Way in Napa, and can be reached by phone at 707-253-4558 or email vets@napavets.com. Please visit us on the web at www.napavets.com.