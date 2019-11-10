This is a day to celebrate the dedication and sacrifices of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces – Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and the Merchant Mariners of World War II.
The view of the public of these now-private citizens has changed dramatically over the years. Today, society is far better at separating the wars from the warriors, treating veterans with respect and gratitude.
General Douglas MacArthur observed, “The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”
Please help me honor all those who served.
Shopping privileges for veterans
Starting Jan. 1, all service-connected disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war and primary veteran caregivers will be eligible to shop at commissaries and exchanges.
These newly eligible customers will also be able to use certain morale, welfare and recreation activities.
The closest major military installation is Travis Air Force Base, which has a large commissary (supermarket) and base exchange. Veterans will also be eligible to shop at military exchanges online. These facilities typically have a substantial savings built in, and there are no sales taxes.
Service-connected disabled and other veterans who are newly eligible will use their veterans health ID card to gain access to the installation, and to shop.
Defense officials have added the capability of scanning the VHIC card at most installations’ front gate scanning systems.
VA Mental Health Clinic to open in Napa
Napa County will soon have the beginnings of a mental health clinic, according to VA Medical Center San Francisco Director Bonnie Graham.
The first mental health professional should be on board this year, co-located with the Napa County Health and Human Services offices at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Parkway.
The services will be available to all eligible veterans. It is expected that enrollment applications will be available at the site, but veterans are urged to enroll as soon as possible by calling the Napa County Veterans Service Office at 253-4558.
Urgent Care Clinic
The VA offers an urgent care benefit that provides eligible Veterans with greater choice and access to timely, high-quality care. Urgent care providers treat injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention, but are not life-threatening. The benefit supplements care veterans may also have access to at a VA medical facility.
When using the urgent care benefit, veterans must go to an urgent care provider in VA’s network. Upon arriving, veterans must state they are using their VA urgent care benefit.
Important: The VA can pay for urgent care only if the provider is part of VA’s contracted network. Veterans who go to an out-of-network urgent care provider, may be required to pay the full cost of care.
Currently the only network-contracted urgent care clinic in Napa County is the NewMD Urgent Care Center at 3431 Broadway, Suite A8, American Canyon.
You can get more information on the VA Community Care and Urgent Care programs online at www.va.gov/communitycare.
Agent Orange Update
If you served on a ship off the coast of Vietnam between 1961 and 1975, and previously were denied service connection by the VA for “Agent Orange conditions” (lung cancer, prostate cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, Diabetes Mellitus Type II, ischemic heart disease, etc), you may now file a supplemental claim to reopen your claim. Please contact the Napa County Veterans Service Office for assistance in this process.
Banners honoring servicemembers
You may start noticing banners in the area of the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Napa. This is an annual observation celebrating those from Napa County who are currently serving in the Armed Forces overseas. Our hats are off to these future veterans!
Changing of the Guard
This will be my last Vet2Vets column. I’ve had the honor of serving Napa County veterans and their families since November 2006. I’ll retire at the end of this year.
Looking back, I’m proud of what the Veterans Service Office has accomplished. During my time here, 5,878 veterans and their dependents have received $18,584,363.28 in annualized monetary benefits, in addition to one-time payments totaling $15,141,011.04 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In addition, 664 children of veterans in Napa County were granted college fee waivers to attend California community colleges, state colleges and state universities; waivers that are valued at $2,877,172.
Some last-minute observations:
The number one reason vets don’t get their benefits is a lack of awareness of the benefits that are available to those who have served their country. Unfortunately, the VA doesn’t advertise a lot. Benefits include compensation for service connected disabilities, pensions for low-income wartime veterans, health care, education, home loans and home loan guarantees, burial benefits and vocational rehabilitation. Please help us get the word out to other veterans.
Too many veterans refuse to look into their benefits because they don’t want a handout, or to take benefits away from those who are worse off. These are not handouts, they are benefits earned by service to our country. The more we vets become visible to the VA, the more likely Congress is to improve veterans benefits.
There are many good reasons for a veteran to try to get service connection for conditions that began or were caused by military service. There’s compensation, to start with. The VA compensates for disabilities based on the severity of the condition. This could bring eligibility for free medical care and medications. It could qualify dependents for education benefits. It’s worth checking out.
I encourage all veterans and surviving spouses of veterans to make use of the Napa County Veterans Service Office. There you will find professional advocates with a thorough understanding of the benefits that are available at no cost to veterans or their family members. Dell Pratt is the Veterans Services Representative and Anais German Castaneda is the Senior Office Assistant, and I guarantee they will take good care of you.
They can help you deal with one of the world’s largest bureaucracies. They provide complete case management, helping in every aspect of the claim process, and they do this in a highly respectful and safe environment.
There are far too many heroes for me to thank individually for all the help and support that has been shown to veterans in Napa County. This has been an amazing gig, far and away the best job I’ve had or could imagine. I wish the very best to all of the veterans and their families.