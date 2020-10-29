A Trio of Napa Valley Ghost Stories

Next, the food and beverages prepared for the human guests are tampered with by the disembodied intruders. In fact, they throw out anything vegan and vegetarian or appealing to the modern palate. In their stead, the ghostly hosts put out oysters, beef in aspic, chicken in aspic, tomato aspic — anything in congealed gelatin as well as deviled ham and egg finger sandwiches.

The ghosts also discard any modern libation, especially non-alcoholic beverages. These drinks are replaced with big bowls filled with alcoholic punches as well as the ingredients for Prohibition-era cocktails. In addition to the food and beverage swap-out, the air within the house hangs heavy with the odor of “bathtub” gin, old cigars, cigarettes, perfume and cologne.

At this point of the spectral take-over, the initial shock of the supernatural home invasion has faded enough for many of the mortal guests to carefully slip away from the paranormal party crashers. Although some individuals do choose to stay for the “experience” and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of observing the ghostly speak-easy.