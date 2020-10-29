A Trio of Napa Valley Ghost Stories

The phrase “Home Sweet Home” eludes a number of Napa Valley residences due to the paranormal events occurring within their boundaries. The intensity and nature of their respective supernatural experiences is as wide and varied as their physical locations, dimensions and appearances.
A trio of local ghost stories illustrates this variety as they range from bittersweet to frightening. These local dwellings do have one thing in common: their living occupants have all become believers in the existence of entities from the other realm.
The ghostly party crashers
An attractive home located in the vicinity of St. Helena apparently is the “It!” place to be for both the living and the otherwise. Actually, as the night of a party wears on, this residence yields to the desires of the paranormal versus the mortal guests. Also, as this shift occurs, the living become the bewildered yet enthralled audience of apparent Prohibition-era speakeasies.
Initially, the mortals are blissfully ignorant of the invisible spectral party- crashers until an odd sequence of occurrences unfold. First, contemporary music abruptly stops and changes to the music of the 1920s-1930s jazz!
The quality of this music sounds as if it is playing from old, scratched and almost worn-out records. When the living attempt to return to contemporary music, or turn the music off, they fail as the old-time tunes blare on even when the sound system is shut-off.
Next, the food and beverages prepared for the human guests are tampered with by the disembodied intruders. In fact, they throw out anything vegan and vegetarian or appealing to the modern palate. In their stead, the ghostly hosts put out oysters, beef in aspic, chicken in aspic, tomato aspic — anything in congealed gelatin as well as deviled ham and egg finger sandwiches.
The ghosts also discard any modern libation, especially non-alcoholic beverages. These drinks are replaced with big bowls filled with alcoholic punches as well as the ingredients for Prohibition-era cocktails. In addition to the food and beverage swap-out, the air within the house hangs heavy with the odor of “bathtub” gin, old cigars, cigarettes, perfume and cologne.
At this point of the spectral take-over, the initial shock of the supernatural home invasion has faded enough for many of the mortal guests to carefully slip away from the paranormal party crashers. Although some individuals do choose to stay for the “experience” and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of observing the ghostly speak-easy.
Although humans are unable to see the paranormal guests, they are fully aware of the entities’ presence. In addition to witnessing the music, food and beverage changes, the other realm guests can be heard laughing, talking and, on occasion, singing. This other world party continues until just before dawn. As the first hints of the morning’s sunlight brightening the horizon the paranormal party and its guests simply fade away to an odd silence. But it is far from over for the mortals, especially the residents of the house. It seems the paranormal party crashers leave the house a mess for the living occupants to clean up. According to humans, those clean-ups require days to complete.
In stark contrast to those raucous home invaders of the Upvalley home, a downtown Napa residence is inhabited by a sweet, but lost, soul.
The Delightful Young Miss
Located in Old Town Napa is a beautiful, two-story Victorian house with lovely mature landscaping and a spectral secret. It is said this residence is home to more than its two mortal owners. For generations, a full and fairly dense in form apparition of a 4-6-year-old girl has inhabited this residence. With the exception of an annual event, she does not interact with the living. Regardless, the little girl ghost always wins a place in the hearts of most humans.
While little is known about the paranormal child, including her name, the details of her physical appearance are quite clear. She is described as being petite in stature. Her lovely, fair complexion face is framed by her wavy auburn hair and illuminated by her bright blue eyes and sweet smile. During the youngster’s daily visitations her neat and tidy attire is always the same—a white, dropped-waist dress with puffy sleeves, white stockings and button-up, ankle-high boots. Her constant companion is a porcelain faced baby doll that she holds with great affection.
The child has been, and is, seen throughout the house and backyard. But, when she attempts to go out to the front yard, she quickly vanishes. While usually seen and heard, the little girl is sometimes only heard. This phenomenon is especially true when she is playing outside and laughing with great glee. While outside, the youngster is also visible when she skips, runs, jumps rope, enthusiastically smells every flower in the garden and swings on an invisible swing hanging from a tree limb.
Inside of the house, she is a constant companion of the mortal occupants. They frequently hear her talking as if to her inaudible parents. During these conversations, she interjects the inquisitive word “Why?” on a regular basis. According to her human house-mates, the child’s favorite spot downstairs is the window seat. There, she quietly sits holding, playing and hugging her prized baby doll.
But, as with all children, the little female apparition does have her moments! On random days around 7 p.m., or so, she defiantly says, “No!” I don’t want to!” Following a brief pause, she adds, “But daddy!” With a huff she then stomps her feet as she goes upstairs. Her human house-mates believe this scene is a classic bedtime rebellion.
When seen upstairs, the child prefers one particular room, possibly her bedroom in her former life. There, she plays with unseen toys or rocks in an invisible rocking chair as she hums to her doll. From time to time, she is also seen asleep on the real-life bed located in this room.
These sweet scenes turn tragic once every year during the spring. This distressing scene takes place in the attic. It begins with the sounds of crashing objects and glass breaking followed by the child screaming. That outcry is at first loud but quickly fades to end abruptly. Immediately thereafter an awful pall accompanied by an overwhelming sense of intense grief descends upon the house. At this point, the now nearly transparent little girl barely re-appears. With tears in her eyes and looking extremely disheveled and distraught, the little one briefly holds out her broken baby doll only to quickly clutch it in her arms. The child’s head then droops and she vanishes.
According to this house’s living residents, their neighbors with long-roots on their street claim the little girl fell out of an open attic window when looking for her father. Landing on the front lawn below, the child clung to life long enough for her mother to pick her up. There, in her mother’s arms, the little girl died. Shortly after her funeral, her devastated parents left Napa Valley—forever!
The home’s mortal residents have tried to find the historical details of the child’s accident as well as her identity. But, so far, their research has been fruitless. While they persevere with this fact-finding effort in the hopes they will eventually be successful, they continue to enjoy the daily visits of the delightful young miss.
As this adorable spirit from the beyond playfully whiles eternity away, a malevolent entity torments the residents of a south county home.
The Mischief Maker
The residents of an American Canyon house have been vexed and perplexed by the random, but annual visits of a mean-spirited entity, a poltergeist. Its non-specific and faint form is accompanied by great coldness and odd scent of old citrus. As humans shiver from the cold, its negative energy makes their hair stand on end.
This entity loves to manipulate particular objects in the house to toy with the mortals. It levitates a recliner and places the chair upside down at the top of the stairs. If the mortals try to move the recliner, the poltergeist picks it up and drops it back at the upper staircase landing with great anger. This furniture placement creates a “roadblock” for the dwelling’s occupants forcing the mortals to carefully climb over the chair in order to traverse the stairs.
At night when the living are asleep, the mischief-maker stacks books and their bookcases in a gravity-defying manner in front of the bathroom door. In the morning, as the humans desperately try to clear a path to the bathroom and that comforting relief, they end up creating a “log-jam” of books preventing entrance into the bathroom. As they hurriedly attempt to unravel his books and furniture “puzzle,” as well as rush to find relief, the entity is faintly heard laughing at their plight.
Other objects the poltergeist likes to play with is almost as inconvenient as the book and furniture stacking. During its 24-72 hour stay, the spectral being seems to crave energy especially that of batteries. Once again at night, it drains every battery in the household of its energy, including vehicle batteries. In the morning the mortals discover they are without their all-important devices as well as a way to get to work on time.
Following these massive energy recharges, the entity requires brief rest periods. Once rested, the sinister spirit does one of two things. If it is planning to stay on at this dwelling, the entity continues its practical jokes. But, if it is planning to leave for the year, the poltergeist creates quite a scene.
First, it waits for all of the living residents to return home for the day before commencing its creepy departure. This grand finale begins with the wicked one filling the house with powerful winds sending an array of items flying throughout the dwelling. As this helter-skelter continues the poltergeist releases “super-charged” and bright flashes of light that grow in intensity. With an explosion of nearly blinding light, the mischief-maker departs and the mortals sigh a great relief.
House guests can bring an assortment of issues and challenges into their hosts’ homes. But in comparison to the previously mentioned paranormal encounters, the human visitor is a treat not a trick!
Happy Halloween...2020 style!
