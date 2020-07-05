Down Memory Lane:Celebrating 25 years

The local constable arrived on that scene as Baroni was kneeling down to take better aim at Crowey. As Baroni was being hauled off to jail, cursing all the way, Crowey ran home leaving his friend Schwartz and fellow Napans on the street in utter bewilderment.

Crowey never pressed charges, so Baroni had to be set free. Upon his release from jail, Baroni went to his hotel room, gathered his belongings and left Napa, forever. This event was the topic about town for some time, especially ‘What was Crowey’s offending comment?” Although pressured by many Napans to divulge that secret, Crowey never revealed what he had said to Baroni.

While what was uttered to and became of Baroni remains unknown, so does the fate of a little girl whose story of neglect grabbed local hearts and headlines in Dec. 1964. According to the Register, the Napa authorities received word of a child, a 14-month-old girl, suffering from parental neglect.

When the Napa police officers arrived at her home, they initially found only her mother and 2-year-old brother. But just beyond that living room was the small room where the child in question was kept. The mother offered no resistance and allowed the officers to enter that room. There, they found the little girl laying on a bare mattress clad only in a soiled diaper.