Down Memory Lane: Napa’s Grand and Glorious Fourth of July 1920

In 1920, Napa was the location for a grand and glorious, three-day Fourth of July celebration. This extravaganza had been organized and orchestrated by the Napa Post of the American Legion. Featuring a wide array of programs and activities, this holiday celebration over-crowded Napa’s street with spectators and participants from both far and near.

This Independence Day observance ran from July 3-5. The day after the event concluded, The Napa Daily Register printed a lengthy review of all the festivities. The article deemed the special event an all-around success, even financially.

“Never were there such crowds of people in Napa,” it read. “They came from all parts of the county and all parts of the State. Every incoming electric train and steam train carried throngs of passengers, while every automobile in the world seemed to have Napa for its destination. Yachtsmen coming up the river and anchoring for the day at Third street bridge also added their quota to the crowds.”

The article reported, “The hotels were overrun, the restaurants and the grills were filled all day. Many people were unable to obtain any kind of accommodations here and were obliged to go elsewhere.”