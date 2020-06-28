Down Memory Lane: Napa’s Grand and Glorious Fourth of July 1920

In 1920, Napa was the location for a grand and glorious, three-day Fourth of July celebration. This extravaganza had been organized and orchestrated by the Napa Post of the American Legion. Featuring a wide array of programs and activities, this holiday celebration over-crowded Napa’s street with spectators and participants from both far and near.
This Independence Day observance ran from July 3-5. The day after the event concluded, The Napa Daily Register printed a lengthy review of all the festivities. The article deemed the special event an all-around success, even financially.
“Never were there such crowds of people in Napa,” it read. “They came from all parts of the county and all parts of the State. Every incoming electric train and steam train carried throngs of passengers, while every automobile in the world seemed to have Napa for its destination. Yachtsmen coming up the river and anchoring for the day at Third street bridge also added their quota to the crowds.”
The article reported, “The hotels were overrun, the restaurants and the grills were filled all day. Many people were unable to obtain any kind of accommodations here and were obliged to go elsewhere.”
Regarding the festivities, July 3 and 5 offered primarily sporting events ranging from baseball games, tug-of-war competitions, foot races for all ages and even motorcycle demonstrations. Both the baseball games and tug-of-war events pitted the Napa Post against other American Legion organizations.
The motorcycle demonstrations were held each day of the celebration. “The Triangle Motorcycle Club and Vallejo Motorcycle Club furnished some thrilling events which were greatly enjoyed by large crowds,” The Register reported. “The stunts aroused a lot of enthusiasm.”
The main events were held on July 4th: the parade, pageant, fireworks and grand ball. All of these spectacular events were reigned over by a local young woman named Alverda Burns, who had been crowned Napa’s Goddess of Liberty just a few days earlier.
The festivities kicked off with the parade. The Register continued, “The parade which passed through the streets of the city at eleven o’clock was a most brilliant one...” The long procession included bands, decorated vehicles and horses as well as the blustering motorcycle clubs.
The Register added, “A special feature was the appearance of Agnes Hurd’s dancing class in demonstration of the terpsichorean art. Then came the float of the Goddess of Liberty, pretty Miss Alverda Burns, who appeared most regal in her beautiful white robes of state.”
The parade also showcased several other floats, three of which were unique. The Napa Radio Club entry displayed an oversized radio while the Napa Riverside Creamery’s float was decorated with oversized ice cream scoops and cones. The third float was the Amphibian Club’s entry featuring a large fish. Another noteworthy entry was an individual parade participant—the Red, White and Blue girl. This young miss won a $10 prize.
The patriotic procession was followed by another show of civic pride, literally! The Register explained, “Instead of the usual literary exercises the committee in charge this year arranged a pageant at which was portrayed in highly entertaining and instructive manner the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the adoption of the American flag.”
The actors were primarily local attorneys, clergymen and doctors. The Register continued, “A double quartet and the Napa Band, directed by Julius Weyand, also rendered patriotic airs. The performance was staged out in the open on a huge platform beneath the trees.”
As the day turned to night, the celebration was far from over. According the article, the extravaganza included the quintessential Independence Day feature—“a big display of fireworks.” Although they thrilled the onlookers, they also caused others great concern. The Register explained, “Some of the skyrockets were poorly pointed and a number of the flaming sticks fell to the ground into the Frank G. Noyes lumber yard (once located near the southwest corner of Third Street and Soscol Avenue) and into the weeds on the riverbanks back of the Napa Riverside Creamery (once located along Soscol and the eastern Napa riverbanks south of Third Street), starting three separated fires.
“Mr. Noyes was obliged to engage watchmen to patrol his property to prevent an outbreak of fire that might easily have been most destructive.”
The Register noted, “Fire Chief Otterson declares that if he had his way there will never be fireworks displays in Napa again, owing to the great danger of fire.”
While some nerves were upset by the misaligned fireworks, the overall mood was still festive and cheery. Adding even more positive feelings to the evening was the grand ball—the finale of the 1920 Fourth of July celebration.
As the Goddess of Liberty graciously presided over the extravagant dance, it “was attended by a huge throng of merry-makers.” The Register continued, “It was a delightful success and it was an early hour in the morning when the last strains of music died away.”
Although the 2020 Independence Day observances will be far more subdued, I wish each of you an enjoyable, safe and Happy Fourth of July!
Email Rebecca Yerger at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.
