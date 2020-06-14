Down Memory Lane: The century-old Storck’s Garage

For 100 years, Storck’s Garage has been a local business where automotive care and customer service has always been a priority. For its owner and operator, the Arata family of Napa, it is more than upholding that long-standing tradition of excellence. For the Aratas, Storck’s Garage holds 44 years of their life experiences and memories.
Although the business was established in 1920 by its namesake founder, Alex Storck, a number of decades would pass before the Aratas would purchase the shop. It would be its outstanding reputation that lead to the Arata ownership.
Dorothy Arata explained that her late husband Rick, “was looking for a highly reputable business to purchase. Rick wanted a place of business he could, and would, own outright. Something tangible and real, not something like a franchise.”
When Rick heard Storck’s Garage was going on the market, he quickly made his move.
“Even before it was listed for sale, our Realtor, Marvin Winograde, negotiated the sale,” Dorothy said. “We sold our Napa countryside home to raise the funds for the down payment. So, the little house on the Storck’s property was a great part of the package.”
Although this real estate transaction was officially recorded on March 31, 1976, there was one significant pre-sale hurdle the Aratas had to overcome.
“Mr. Storck, who had retired by 1976, had devoted years of his life to the business and building its exceptional reputation,” Dorothy said. W”hen his daughter and son-in-law, Hazel and Richard — Dick — Pittsley, took over Storck’s, they continued that work ethic.”
“So before the sale was final, we met with them to talk about how we would run the business. We assured them we intended to change not one thing. With that assurance, they found us to suitable new owners of their family’s business.”
Dorothy added, “It was an honor to buy Storck’s Garage.”
The day after the sale was official, on April Fools’ Day 1976, the Aratas began their tenure as the owner-operator of the business. Dorothy and Rick’s two sons—Jeff and Anthon were 9 and 7 years old, respectively. The three of them recently sat down to share stories.
“We had to clean the place on Saturday mornings.” Jeff said. “At 9 years old, I had to sweep the pit (the garage area.)”
“Well, now, no, just wait a minute,” Dorothy rejoined quickly. “You two weren’t slave labor. You were each paid $2 to $2.50 per hour to be the janitors.”
Anthony said, “These two always say I was lazy and just hung out in the office instead of doing my share of the cleaning. But, I helped out and did my work!”
This division of labor — Jeff in the garage and Anthony in the office — was a foretelling of their future roles at Storck’s Garage.
Jeff added another early memory. “One of the mechanics, Chuck, would leave quarters under the tools for us to find. But we had to lift the tools and do our work in order to find the coins.”
In surprise, Dorothy said, “Really? I didn’t know he did that!”
Both Anthony and Jeff replied, “Oh yes. It was so cool!”
Anthony added his own special early memory: “A lot of birds flew into the building and could not get out. I was the one who rescued them.”
Dorothy added, “Remember the little green parakeet? We ended up with a number of pets Anthony had rescued from the garage.”
Jeff also recalled the difference in the business, then and now. “When mom and dad bought the garage, both the type of work done at the garage and the vehicles were different. The primary jobs were brakes and front-end work. Now we’re a general service garage. We work on a wide range of vehicles from RVs to hot rods to commercial fleet trucks. But back then, the vehicles were far simpler, much more mechanical with no computer systems.”
He continued, “It was always so busy with tons of cars year-round back then. But, they could be serviced in a day. Now they take three to four days to service. The cars have really changed as they are so high-tech now.”
Dorothy added, “But Mr. Pittsley’s philosophy wasn’t going to be changed. We continued to carry it on.”
Anthony added, “Mr. Pittsley continued the practices of Mr. Storck. His garage was an honest, fair place conducted with integrity. Dad was amazing! He worked very hard to maintain those philosophies and practices. He would laugh and joke with the customers even when he was very busy because dad knew how important it was to have a good relationship with our customers.”
Jeff also contributed memories of his father. “My favorite memories of my dad are of the weekend racing of his Sprint cars.”
In 1995, Anthony and Jeff began racing midget cars. “Essentially, they are scaled down versions of Sprint cars,” Jeff said. “We have won quite a few races.”
Jeff also recalled a brief consideration he and Anthony had regarding expanding their modes of racing. “We thought about horse racing. In fact, we found one horse in our price range of $800. Its name was Burn Rubber. But when we talked to our race car driver, who was the size of a jockey, about racing horses, he said, ‘I hate horses!’ That was the end of that.”
Returning to car racing, Dorothy said, “One Christmas, Jeff and Anthony gave their dad an official ‘Arata Brothers Racing’ jacket. Rick was very honored!”
After Rick passed away on July 22, 2009, a special cash award was given in his honor for about five years at the Louie Vermeil races. He is also remembered at Storck’s. In the small shop building where some of the race cars are stored, a family friend hung an enlarged photo of Rick from the ceiling.
Dorothy added, “It gets a lot of chuckles because it looks like Rick is looking down on everyone.”
While Jeff and Anthony enjoy their hobby of racing cars, their first priority is Storck’s Garage. They took over the business on Jan. 1, 2009 by forming an equal partnership LLC.
“Jeff and I grew up here and know cars,” Anthony said. “So it was just natural for us to take over the business. I work in the office dealing with sales and customer service while Jeff works in the garage. We’ve been running it this way for the last 10 years and it continues to work well for us.”
While they look forward to continued success, the Aratas also reflect on the 100 years of the continuous operation of Storck’s Garage.
“Simply, it’s amazing,” Jeff said. “Just think about how many cars have been serviced here over the years!”
Anthony said, “Two big things need to be mentioned. First, we have great customers. Without them we’d have no business. And now, their kids, other members of their families and friends are our customers.”
“Also, we’ve had, and continue to have, tons of outstanding, incredible, technicians and mechanics.”
Anthony added, “We thank all of them!”
