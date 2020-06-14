Down Memory Lane: The century-old Storck’s Garage

This division of labor — Jeff in the garage and Anthony in the office — was a foretelling of their future roles at Storck’s Garage.

Jeff added another early memory. “One of the mechanics, Chuck, would leave quarters under the tools for us to find. But we had to lift the tools and do our work in order to find the coins.”

In surprise, Dorothy said, “Really? I didn’t know he did that!”

Both Anthony and Jeff replied, “Oh yes. It was so cool!”

Anthony added his own special early memory: “A lot of birds flew into the building and could not get out. I was the one who rescued them.”

Dorothy added, “Remember the little green parakeet? We ended up with a number of pets Anthony had rescued from the garage.”

Jeff also recalled the difference in the business, then and now. “When mom and dad bought the garage, both the type of work done at the garage and the vehicles were different. The primary jobs were brakes and front-end work. Now we’re a general service garage. We work on a wide range of vehicles from RVs to hot rods to commercial fleet trucks. But back then, the vehicles were far simpler, much more mechanical with no computer systems.”