Memory Lane: Napa's little known Sherry pioneer

Just as his business future seemed bright with the completion of his Lisbon Winery, Mathews suffered a traumatic loss. In September 1884, his 32-year- old wife suddenly died of a heart attack. For the following year, or so, Mathews was in and out of trouble. He was arrested of assault after kicking Henry Gillan “in the region of the bowels,” said the Register. A few months later, Issac Blivens sued Mathews for allowing his team of horses to “run him over,” the Register reported.

The most significant of his legal problems came in December 1885 when Mathews rashly filed a petition of insolvency when being sued by B. Semorile and James Boggs for payment of a back debt of $16,000. Ultimately, Mathews lost all of his material assets and worldly goods with one exception, he was allowed to keep his Lisbon Winery and residence. But it would be another two years before he could resume operations.

Mathews continued to make his Sherry and wines at his beloved Lisbon Winery until his death in May of 1893. He was just 43 years old.

Mathews’ early death not only cut short his promising career but it deprived his of his rightful place in the annals about Napa’s vintners and viticulture. Surprisingly, neither Mathews or his Lisbon Winery appear in any publication about Napa County’s early wine history.