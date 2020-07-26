Memory Lane: 'Old Pus and Guts' to Parks Victory: Early medical care in Napa Valley

Eventually, the Shurtleff Hospital received the nickname of “Old Pus and Blood.” The imagination could run wild with the possible reasons or events leading to the first use of this moniker. While this nickname was not exactly a confidence builder for the would-be patient, the actual catalyst for the nickname was far from some horrifying medical mistake or inadequate sanitation of the hospital. This moniker came about because of the facility’s exterior paint color of red with bright yellow trim.

The Shurtleff Hospital was in operation for about two decades. In 1929, it was shut down after the opening of the newly constructed Victory Hospital. Located essentially across the street from the Shurtleff, the 30-bed Victory Hospital admitted its first patient in late 1929. Napans were proud and relieved to have such a fine example of medical technology, state-of-the-art, facility within their community.

This hospital modified its name a few times over its 69 years of operation. The first change was in 1939, and in honor of its longtime business administrator Anna Parks, to become Parks Victory Hospital. By 1946, this medical center established itself as a nonprofit under the name of Parks Victory Memorial Hospital. During this time, it also increased in size to eventually become a 57-room hospital.