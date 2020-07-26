Memory Lane: 'Old Pus and Guts' to Parks Victory: Early medical care in Napa Valley

In light of the COVID-19, pandemic, the readiness, capability and status of the medical community, facilities and emergency response systems has been a topic of conversation and concern. Historically, Napans have also focused on this issue especially regarding the availability and access to reliable and at least adequate health care and facilities.
Numerous accounts found in early Napa newspapers reported deaths due to injuries and illnesses that would not be fatal today. The lives of these afflicted individuals would have been spared if they could have gotten to a hospital with greater ease.
Unlike today, there was no local emergency medical transportation system or even ambulances. Those needing medical attention either arrived on their own or were transported to the doctor’s office by another in buggies, wagons or whatever means possible.
Following their arrival, the patient’s medical issue could not always be addressed by their local physician. As a result, Napans had to face another ordeal of traveling to San Francisco by steamship for the needed medical attention. The three hour, one-way, trip must have felt like an eternity!
During the late 1800s and early 1900s, the local medical facilities were few in number and generally inadequate. The earliest medical facilities were essentially private clinics set up in former residences, such as the Napa Sanitorium on Clay Street.
One of the first, but short-lived, efforts to establish a community hospital for Napans was set up in an old mansion along Jefferson Street near Calistoga Avenue. It was the northernmost residence of two grand homes that once occupied the present-day Jefferson Street senior housing complex.
Another option was the several home hospitals located in Old Town Napa. These establishments occupied a portion of the homes of local registered nurses and nurse practitioners. These dedicated, formally trained women performed basic medical treatments, such as dressing cuts and broken bones, delivering babies and minor surgical procedures as well as administering medications.
Locals had a third option, the Napa County Infirmary. Located along Old Sonoma Road, it opened in 1869 and was the oldest hospital in Napa County. It also provided basic medical care for low-income individuals.
By the first decade of the 20th century, the local health care system had made great strides to improve medical care. In 1910, Napa finally had its first community hospital, the Benjamin Shurtleff Hospital. Named in honor of the then 90-year-old local physician, the Shurtleff was located on the west side of Jefferson Street between G and H streets. This facility provided the first reliable and state-of-the-art local medical treatment and care center.
As a result, Napans now had a better chance of surviving not only minor but also serious medical emergencies. Additionally, the Shurtleff was designed to be a place for treatment, cure and recuperation of those who were stricken by any number of other maladies.
Eventually, the Shurtleff Hospital received the nickname of “Old Pus and Blood.” The imagination could run wild with the possible reasons or events leading to the first use of this moniker. While this nickname was not exactly a confidence builder for the would-be patient, the actual catalyst for the nickname was far from some horrifying medical mistake or inadequate sanitation of the hospital. This moniker came about because of the facility’s exterior paint color of red with bright yellow trim.
The Shurtleff Hospital was in operation for about two decades. In 1929, it was shut down after the opening of the newly constructed Victory Hospital. Located essentially across the street from the Shurtleff, the 30-bed Victory Hospital admitted its first patient in late 1929. Napans were proud and relieved to have such a fine example of medical technology, state-of-the-art, facility within their community.
This hospital modified its name a few times over its 69 years of operation. The first change was in 1939, and in honor of its longtime business administrator Anna Parks, to become Parks Victory Hospital. By 1946, this medical center established itself as a nonprofit under the name of Parks Victory Memorial Hospital. During this time, it also increased in size to eventually become a 57-room hospital.
Its fate was sealed in the 1950s with a change in ownership. The last five years of its operation, 1953-1958, the Sisters of St. Joseph owned and managed the Parks Victory Memorial Hospital. It was shuttered in early 1958. The Parks Victory Memorial Hospital building, after many years of being abandoned, was torn down in the 1970s to make way for an office complex.
Its successor, the Queen of the Valley Hospital, officially opened on March 3, 1958. Since then, “the Queen” has served as the primary hospital and emergency treatment center for Napa.
