Memory Lane: The Grape Vine Inn

The Inn continued to grow in popularity, especially during the post-World War II era. The place was always packed and its parking lot overflowed into the neighboring farms and driveways. In its heyday, and during its peak season of summer through fall, the Inn had 62 employees.

By the late 1940s, Menoggi, wanting to retire, sold the business to her daughter and son-in-law, Florence and Lee Carbone. Also around this time, an Italian immigrant by the name of Sabina began working at the Inn as its chef. In addition to her excellent culinary skills, Sabina had brought all of her Old World recipes with her to the Inn.

Over the next couple of decades, the ever-increasing popularity of the Grape Vine Inn exceeded its capacity. So as the 1970s approached, the Carbones created a revitalization and expansion master plan for the property.

By mid 1977, the project was completed to include a banquet room, reconfigured main entrance, enlarged dining room to accommodate 250 guests and doubling the bar seating to 50 patrons. The dining room remodel took four months and $175,000 to complete.

The Carbones continued to own and operate the Grape Vine Inn for about another decade. In 1986, they marked and celebrated the Grape Vine Inn’s 50th anniversary. Shortly thereafter, the Carbones sold it to Richard and Linda Greene in May 1986.