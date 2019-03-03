A collage of brief biographical sketches about the lives and times of some local women will kick off Memory Lane’s 2019 Women’s History Month columns. These stories were printed in the Napa newspapers during the first few decades of the 20th century and were warranted due the local young women’s noteworthy or even admirable activities and accomplishments.
Ranging in age from late-teens to early-20s, these local daughters were involved in special community programs, such as being official representatives of Napa County or attaining unique vocational achievements by becoming professional trailblazers.
In July 1923, Elizabeth King became a professional role model for local women. After graduation from law school with honors and passing her bar exams, Elizabeth was the first woman to sign the roster of local lawyers. This roster is officially known as the Napa County Attorney Roll.
Elizabeth came by her vocation naturally as she was a member of a family of attorneys. In fact, both her father and brother, Percy King, Sr. and Jr.,served as Napa County judges.
More than a decade earlier, another Elizabeth made her mark, too. In 1909, Elizabeth Grigsby was selected to represent Napa County as a member of a contingent of California ambassadors. They traveled throughout the U.S. by train to promote the state.
Regarding that excursion, an early 1909 Napa Weekly Journal article reported on the importance of her position and mission. “It means thousands of dollars worth of free publicity to us to have these young ladies ... singing the praises of our dearly beloved old State and handing out literature for their communities which will interest scores of Easterners to come to California.”
As for Napa County’s ambassador, the Journal added, “Miss Grigsby is one of Napa’s most widely known and enterprising young ladies and will make a very satisfactory representative for the occasion.”
Another opportunity for the enterprising local young woman presented itself in mid-1927 with the enticing queries:“Would you like to be ‘Miss America’? Hailed as the most beautiful maid in the whole United States?” asked the Napa Weekly Journal.
According to that summertime late-1920s article, the Journal had been selected by the San Francisco Chronicle “to choose ‘Miss Napa,’ who will be the prettiest maid in this city.”
Once that young lady was crowned Miss Napa by the Journal staff, she and her chaperone would stay in San Francisco as the guests of the Mark Hopkins hotel. That stay would correspond with California’s Beauty Week, seven days of grooming and rehearsals in preparation for the Miss California pageant as well as the competition for that coveted crown and title. If Miss Napa won that crown and title, as the chosen representative of the state, she would go onto vie for the title of Miss America.
A few days later, the Journal announced, “After the most careful of consideration had been given to each of the nine contestants...Miss Jacqueline Bishop, the talented and attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gean Bishop of this city, was selected as the most suitable and most likely to be selected as ‘Miss California’ and perhaps as ‘Miss America’.” Although she competed well, Jacqueline did not win the 1927 Miss California title. Regardless of that outcome, she said the pageant was the most unforgettable experience of her life.
The fourth and final notable Napa County young woman was Rose Weiss. In early 1912 the then 21-year-old Napa resident achieved a trailblazing professional accomplishment. Following her graduation from college and passing her California state board exams, she garnered the distinction of becoming “the first woman in California to be granted a license to practice optometry,” said the Napa Weekly Journal.
Weiss had graduated two years earlier from UC Berkeley. Immediately after that commencement, Weiss began, and then completed, her clinical internship. She, like Elizabeth King, has a familial connection to her chosen vocation as Weiss was the daughter of a well-known Napa optician. With her new professional license in hand, Weiss joined her father’s downtown Napa optometry office.
While these newspaper reports provided only partial accounts of the life stories of these intelligent and successful young women of Napa County, they merited being told. And, in time, more of their stories may be told if additional research yields more in-depth details about these local daughters and their lives.