A person’s commitment to Napa State Hospital during the early 1900s received considerable local press. Their stories chronicled their individual challenges as well as the legal and medical practices of their era.
A pair of these accounts detail stark contrasts regarding the final outcome of tragic accidents. To provide some background for the first story, the Napa Register reprinted an Oroville, California newspaper’s report about Charles Heinschmidt and his troubles that lead to his commitment.
Following his arrest in Oroville for habitually stealing merchandise from his employer, Heinschmidt confessed to those crimes.
But, as the article said, “He told of having been shot in the head at his home in the East some time ago, rendering him, at times, insane.”
The judge sent Heinschmidt to the Napa facility for an evaluation. The newspaper added, “At the Napa Asylum, an operation was performed to remove a pressure from his brain, and from that time on his mind has been normal.”
After examining the young man, the chief State Hospital’s physician, Dr. Elmer E. Stone, confirmed Heinschmidt’s claim. Shortly thereafter, Stone surgically removed the bullet. Once recovered for the complicated procedure, and accompanied by Stone, Heinschmidt returned to Oroville for a new trial.
During those proceedings, Stone testified the bullet had rendered Heinschmidt absolutely irresponsible for his crimes. Stone also testified after the bullet’s surgical removal, Heinschmidt’s sanity had been restored. Due to Stone’s assessment as well as the Judge’s own evaluation, the charges were dropped, the commitment repealed, and Heinschmidt was set free.
The article added, “The young man is now in a position to make a new start and those who knew him before still have confidence in his integrity.”
While Heinschmidt was cured and afforded a second chance, the same could not be said for Fred L. Baker. According to a 1903 Register article, this 29-year-old-printer from Oakland had just been committed to the local institution for probably the remainder of his life.
His plight began several years earlier when he had been kicked repeatedly in the head by a cow. The Register reported, “He has never recovered from the injury. The nerves leading to the brain centers were affected, resulting in the patient being permanently unbalanced.”
It added, “The parents of the young man have expended large sums of money for medical treatment for their son, but to no avail.
“The patient has little or no control over his speech or actions. One day last week, he fell on a hot stove and lay there helpless until rescued by family members. His right hand was severely burned.”
A couple of years later, a 1905 Napa Journal article told the story of John Bryant who claimed to have considerable wealth, $20 million, to be exact. The Journal wrote, “He carries about with him a large bag of buttons, which probably represents to him a large portion of his wealth.”
Bryant also pronounced he had bought the Hayes, a downtown Napa theater, for $1 million and refused to leave "his property." Following Bryant’s arrest, and during his evaluation, it was discovered he had been a State Hospital patient for the past 27 months. But two weeks earlier, he had been declared cured and released from the hospital. Regardless of that fact, Judge Gesford re-committed Bryant to the facility.
While Bryant’s fortune was a bag full of buttons laced with delusions, another patient, Patrick Riordan, appeared to be in actual possession of both valuable property and his faculties.
The Journal reported Riordan and his attorney laid out the facts to support his claim of owning a productive Oroville area gold mine and his mental acuity. “Riordan testified and showed an exceedingly well preserved memory and talked intelligently. He was questioned at length... with the result that few, if any evidence of insanity were apparent.”
However, “Dr. Stone testified and stated over the past eight years Riordan, although a good-natured and peaceable patient, was, at first, prone to hallucinations and illusions. It was questionable, the doctor said, whether it would be safe to allow the man his liberty or not.” Although there were some court continuances, eventually, Gesford found in Riordan’s favor.
