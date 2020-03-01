Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A brief history of Napa’s Girl Scouts

Homemade foods were a frequent fund-raising and special event commodity in those earlier days. For instance, in Sept. 1929, Troop No. 1 hosted Troop No. 5 as part of a special meeting. According to the Register, following organized games and a knot-tying contest, the hostesses served their guests “homemade dainties and other confections,” the newspaper stated.

In addition to the scouts, the meeting was attended by numerous adults including the Girl Scout Committee members. The Register added, “The Methodist (Church) Official Board who so generously has donated the gym to the Girl Scouts came in to see the troops and were also served with the dainties the girls made.”

It continued, “Every one of the parents and friends were very much pleased to see how the Girl Scouts have advanced in Napa and what a wonderful opportunity it is for the girls. It is hoped to see several new Girl Scout troops in this community in the future.”

Regarding that hope, the March 1958 Register added, “Except for a short time during World War II, Girl Scouting grew in this area and in 1948 the Napa Girl Scout Council was organized.

“Later, in 1954, Napa merged with neighboring towns to form the present Napa-Solano Girl Scout Council, Inc. The Council oversees the work of over 2,000 Girl Scouts in this area.”