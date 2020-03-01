Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A brief history of Napa’s Girl Scouts

With the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale underway, an appropriate column topic is the rich history of the local Girl Scouts.
The first local troop was established 91 years ago. Before delving into that local heritage, however, some fun facts about their cookie sale are in order.
An Oklahoma troop began the sale in 1917 when they sold their homemade treats to raise funds for their projects. Other troops soon followed suit. In 1934, the Philadelphia Girl Scouts sold the first commercially baked cookies, which became the national organization’s norm two years later.
The following year, 1937, the Girl Scout Cookie Sale was held coast to coast. The popular Thin Mint officially debuted in 1959, although its predecessor, the Cooky Mint, was introduced in 1939.
While some things have changed regarding the Cookie Sale, one constant remains the same. The majority of the sale proceeds fund Girl Scout activities and programs. For example, in 1963-64, the local Girl Scouts purchased a Mt. Veeder campground property, The Cove. It served the area’s troops until the organization sold the property to Napa Open Space in 2017.
Emphasizing this primary purpose of the cookie sale, a 1958 Napa Register article reported, “Most of the proceeds from the annual money-making event go towards the Girl Scouts summer day camp program and the established camping programs.”
This same article also provided a historical sketch of Napa’s Girl Scouts. According the Register, the first local group, appropriately named Troop No. 1, was organized in 1929. It was sponsored by the Napa Elks Club with Joanna Noyes donating the necessary start-up funds.
The driving force behind the founding of Troop No. 1 was the Napa Girl Scout Committee. Those adult members were: Joseph Hartley, Martha and Harry Kellner, Mrs. McDowell, Eugene Webber and Mrs. Zimmerman. Typically, they were hands-on volunteers who attended every meeting and activity.
The original 14 Troop No. 1 members were ably guided by Martha Kellner, their Girl Scout Leader. While the initial membership was low, their induction garnered considerable attention from the community with 175 people in attendance.
Troop No. 1 also received considerable attention from the press. For example, the April Napa Daily Journal issues announced and reported the details of the group’s first fund-raiser. That food sale was held at Earl Wilson’s downtown Napa electrical shop.
Another Journal edition contained a brief follow-up article. It said, “The Girl Scouts and their captain, Martha Kellner, thank the public for their splendid patronage of the troop’s food sale.” Although neither newspaper specified the type of foods available for purchase, it was noted they were prepared by the girls at home.
Homemade foods were a frequent fund-raising and special event commodity in those earlier days. For instance, in Sept. 1929, Troop No. 1 hosted Troop No. 5 as part of a special meeting. According to the Register, following organized games and a knot-tying contest, the hostesses served their guests “homemade dainties and other confections,” the newspaper stated.
In addition to the scouts, the meeting was attended by numerous adults including the Girl Scout Committee members. The Register added, “The Methodist (Church) Official Board who so generously has donated the gym to the Girl Scouts came in to see the troops and were also served with the dainties the girls made.”
It continued, “Every one of the parents and friends were very much pleased to see how the Girl Scouts have advanced in Napa and what a wonderful opportunity it is for the girls. It is hoped to see several new Girl Scout troops in this community in the future.”
Regarding that hope, the March 1958 Register added, “Except for a short time during World War II, Girl Scouting grew in this area and in 1948 the Napa Girl Scout Council was organized.
“Later, in 1954, Napa merged with neighboring towns to form the present Napa-Solano Girl Scout Council, Inc. The Council oversees the work of over 2,000 Girl Scouts in this area.”
The 1958 article also detailed the establishment of the Upvalley troops. While their respective histories will be the subject of a future column, the following is a brief historical introduction. The first St. Helena troop was established in 1939 but existed for only one year. In February, 1944 it was reorganized and eventually incorporated into the newly formed Napa-Solano Girl Scout Council.
Calistoga’s Girl Scout troop was established on April 4, 1944 through the sponsorship of a civic club. The Calistoga organization also merged with the newly formed regional council.
For nearly a century, the Napa Girl Scout troops have benefited generations of local girls and young women. (Also, I would like to thank Carol Hall for providing the historical documents for this column.)