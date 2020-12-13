Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: A Christmas sampler from Napa County’s past

A couple of columns over from that article was another, and related, an article titled, “Christmas Cheer For War Veterans At State Hospital.” The Register reported, “As has been done annually since the World War, ex-servicemen convalescing at Napa State Hospital have been remembered at Christmas time by the Knights of Columbus.” The parcels were filled with an assortment of personal care and comfort items. The Register also noted, “Fifty veterans of the late war are receiving treatment in the ex-service men’s ward at Napa State Hospital.”

The Dec. 24, 1924 Register also reported the Napa County Infirmary patients were to receive a roasted duck dinner with all the traditional trimmings on Christmas evening. However, the newspaper also added an interesting side note. “Vegetables and fruits served on the menu will be almost entirely the products from the gardens and orchards of the Infirmary (located along Old Sonoma Road.)”

Christmas 1924 also offered some entertainment for the sports-minded with two well-known local businessmen challenging one another to an exclusive golf match. The Christmas Day showdown pitted Frank G. Noyes. the local lumberyard mogul, against the newspaper titan George Francis owner and publisher of The Register.