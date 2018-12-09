The utility services of Napa received their fair share of local media coverage in the 1950s newspapers. Some of these mid-20th century reports detailed positive advancements in the local infrastructure, but other local news accounts detailed sensational stories about near disasters.
As part of an effort to enhance the appearance of downtown Napa in late 1953, the city council studied a report and newly drafted ordinance. With their approval of that proposed ordinance, the city implemented a program to remove all the power and utility poles as well as above-ground lines located in downtown Napa.
In place of the visible infrastructure, the electrical lines and systems were to be placed underground throughout the community’s central business district. But a few years later, visual appeal was the furthest thing on the minds of the local utility and municipal government authorities.
Apparently, in 1955, a portion of Napa faced a near disaster involving two local utilities. The details of this potential catastrophe were reported in a Napa Register article that included the headline, “Gasoline Leak Perils Napa Area.” The article began, “Street Department crews worked frantically today to trace the source of a gasoline leak into telephone cable ducts which authorities fear could cause an explosion ripping through the downtown Napa area.”
The newspaper also wrote, “They dug warily through the street paving in a ring around a Pacific Telegraph & Telephone Company manhole at Randolph and Clay Streets where 250 gallons of pure gasoline were found floating on top of seeping water yesterday afternoon.” Today, this site would be approximately across the street from the city of Napa Water Division office.
The Register continued, “The caution was prompted by the knowledge that one spark could touch off an explosion which would course through the entire telephone cable network of Napa, causing damage into the millions of dollars.”
As an additional precaution, a fire department pumper and its crew were kept on the scene 24 hours a day until the situation was remedied. Also, both the local vehicular and pedestrian traffic were diverted for a two-block radius around the danger zone. The newspaper emphasized the potential catastrophic gravity of the situation with frightening, yet factual, details. It stated those 250 gallons of gasoline, if ignited, would have had the explosive force of 83 sticks of dynamite.
The nerves of Napans remained aggravated, even frayed, for at least a couple more days until the source of the gasoline leak was finally discovered. The source was the gasoline tanks at the Ochsner’s service station once located at Clay and Franklin Streets. Today, the Clay and Franklin Street parking garage occupies this site.
Although the source of the leak had been discovered, there still remained one unsettling mystery that had to be solved in order to fix the dangerous problem. How was that gasoline seeping underground? A couple more days of nervousness passed before the answer to that perplexing question was finally discovered.
Before revealing the answer, the Register wrote of other details about the incident. “The mystery of the source of gasoline, which leaked through a block long gravel vein and entered the telephone cable ducts was solved today, but not before more than 100 residents of the downtown area were evacuated from their homes and half a dozen business offices closed.”
It continued, “The leak was located in a suction line running from two 1,000-gallon underground storage tanks at Ochsner’s to one of the gasoline pumps.” Apparently, with every vehicular fill-up at that one fuel pump, more gasoline would be drawn into the ground by the suction of that supply line and pushed through the gravel under the roadbed until it collected in the underground telephone cable vault located about a block away at Clay and Randolph Streets.
After a day of cautious and diligent work, the problem was, at last, resolved. But before the authorities could close the chapter on this dangerous incident and life in the downtown Napa area could finally return to its norm, a necessary precaution was taken by the work crews.
In concert, both the city and various utility crews thoroughly checked all of the water, electrical and sewage lines throughout the community for gasoline. Once those tests proved the utilities were free of any errant gasoline, the authorities deemed Napa was safe and lifted the evacuation.
With that, Napans and visitors alike went about their daily affairs as normal in the downtown Napa area. However, the near disaster of 1955 was a topic of their conversations for some time to come.