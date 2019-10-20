In mid-autumn 1929, the Napa Daily Register published some articles for the season as well as details about the nation’s recent financial disaster and resulting woes. The topics ranged from Halloween fun and hi-jinx, All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day observances as well as the effects of the stock market crash.
Beginning on a lighter note, a brief article stated the Napa Baptist Church Ladies’ Guild hosted an after-school Halloween party for the congregation’s children. The Register reported, “The entire hall was fancifully decorated with cornstalks, pumpkins and stuffed crows cleverly installed to look as if they were about to fly off with the orange and black paper garlands. The children played Hallowe’en games, hunted for hidden treasures and feasted on sweet treats.”
Another Halloween party was given in honor of the John L. Shearer Elementary School teachers. It was hosted by the Parent-Teacher Association mothers at one of their downtown Napa residences. The Register reported that the “home was appropriately and artistically decorated with Hallowe’en reminders, including a picturesque background of tall cornstalks and gay pumpkins.”
According to the newspaper, the women spent the evening playing bridge and whist while “enjoying seasonal dainties. The teachers thank their hostesses for the delightfully entertaining and lovely Hallowe’en party.”
As these local women enjoyed their festive and proper social, some locals’ Halloween activities got them into trouble. The headline announced, “Hallowe’en Prank Leads To Arrest.” According to the Register, two 19-year-old males, “both members of well known local families, were taken into custody after they turned on several fire hydrants..In their possession they had a large monkey wrench which aided them in carrying out the prank.”
It added, “They admitted having turned on some of the hydrants, but they would not assume responsibility for opening all that had been tampered with.” They were charged with malicious mischief.
The Register added, “Other Hallowe’en celebrants engaged in the usual soaping of windows, ringing of doorbells, etc., none of which resulted in any serious damage, however.”
Following the Halloween festivities and pranks came the solemn days of remembrance—All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day—on Nov. 1 and 2. The 1929 Register said the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church congregation “held special All Saints’ Day devotions and will observe All Souls’ Day with special masses every half hour from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.” It reported, “Prayers are recited by the parishioners on All Souls’ Day for the repose of the departed of their families, the parish and the community.”
Those parishioners may have also prayed for the country and those immediately impacted by the Oct. 24, 1929 stock market crash. The Register reported that the Stock Exchange was on a mandatory shut-down until Monday Nov. 4. It continued. “The recess was ordered by the governors of the Exchange to permit brokers to clean up unfinished business in that they might start afresh Monday morning when the Exchange resumes operations.”
According to the article, between the Oct. 24 market crash and Oct. 29, brokers handled 20,000 transactions totaling $81,657,946. This event brought a different meaning to the scariness of the season.
