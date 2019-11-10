For life in the Napa Valley during the early 1940s, as it was throughout America, the war was a defining and driving force in almost every aspect of daily living.
Articles from the Sept. 10, 1943 issue of the Napa Journal illustrate this.
The late-summer Journal noted plans for the 1943 observance of Armistice, the predecessor of Veterans, Day were already underway. According to the article, the Napa Post of the American Legion was once again sponsoring the Napa-Vallejo “B” team Armistice Day football game “for the benefit of the two schools’ injured player fund.” The admission fee to the annual showdown was 50-cents per person.
While many local families were looking forward to the “Big Game,” other local families received word regarding their family members serving in the U.S. military. The first article brought the heart-breaking news feared by all service members’ families. The Journal reported a 27 year old Calistoga resident, David Miller Senter, had been instantly killed when his aircraft crashed near Maxton, North Carolina. He had been buried at a Bay Area National Cemetery.
According to the Journal, Senter was the son of Mabelle Senter and one of her six children. He and two of his three brothers were with the Air Force. David also left behind his wife Alice Findley of Berkeley, California. They had been married just months earlier in April 1943.
The Journal provided a brief biography of David Senter. He had attended and graduated from St. Helena schools. He was also active with the St. Helena boy scouts. He was that troop’s leader for about two years.
Following a brief stint with the Merchant Mariners, he attended the San Francisco State Teachers’ College. However, he had attended the college for only a year before his enlistment.
The Journal also reported the details about three other local servicemen. A brief article stated local attorney Wesley Rutherford had become an Army officer. It also mentioned he was about to begin his training in the Army Air Corps Administration school at Miami, Florida.
The last two local “flyers” were almost footnotes to a lengthy editorial regarding America’s War Effort. The article detailed the reorganization of the U.S. combat training centers. The Journal finally stated the two local men, Elwood B. Gustafson of Napa and Carlo J. Forni of St. Helena, had just graduated from the Army Air Forces Central Flying Training Command in Texas.
The September 1943 issue contained one more item about those serving in the military. Its headline said, “Naval Patients Occupy Building At State Hospital.” The Journal reported 50 patients from the Mare Island hospital had been transferred to a newly constructed Napa State Hospital building to alleviate overcrowding at the Vallejo facility. Additional patients were to be transferred to Napa a few days later. The Journal stated Navy corpsmen and nurses had been assigned to the local facility to care for the patients.
As those individuals were receiving treatment at Napa State Hospital, local residents were doing their part to aid the War Effort. The Journal reported 120 Napans had given blood during a recent Red Cross drive. It added that the donated blood was “to be reduced to plasma for the fighting forces around the world.” The balance of the article was a lengthy list of those Napans who had given blood. Most of those 120 donors were local women.
Two adjoining articles addressed another type of drive as well as a reality of World War II — rationing. Regarding the latter, the Journal detailed the timetable for the use of food and goods rationing coupons. Almost everything was rationed—from butter to sugar to protein sources to shoes and, of course, gasoline. The newspaper’s chart detailed the type of consumer products and their corresponding coupon or ticket. The article also outlined the permissible quantity for each item and more. For example, the Journal said, “SHOES—Stamp No. 13 valid for one pair of rationed shoes through October 31.”
While Napans dealt with restrictions upon their shopping needs and wants, they were invited to donate some, or all, of their unwanted personal items to materials drives. The Journal highlighted two particular commodities. “All persons having silk or nylon, and who wish to turn it in, may do so at any department store.” Described as being “much in need,” those materials were recycled and repurposed for various uses by the military.
Whether a servicemember or private citizen, Napa County residents did their part during the 1940s as part of this country’s efforts to win World War II.