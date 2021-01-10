Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Dave Cavagnaro, 'Mayor of East Napa'

Dave Cavagnaro was far more than a successful businessman. Known as the unofficial “Mayor of East Napa,” Cavagnaro made it his life’s work to enhance local life in a variety of ways. He is credited with bringing the circus to town, orchestrating the annual fair-time parades, organizing a volunteer fire-fighting unit and establishing immigrant assistance programs, among other things.

Cavagnaro lived all but the first few years of his life in Napa. Born on April 15, 1880, at Cammenchi in Calaveras County, California, Cavagnaro moved with his parents and grandparents to Napa, around 1882. They settled in the local Italian immigrant enclave known as “Little Italy” or “East Napa.” This neighborhood was located on the east side of the Napa River and reached into Alta Heights.

When the Cavagnaro family moved to Napa, the town was only about 35 years old. So, as Dave grew up so did Napa. He remembered Napa as being “primarily a resort town where the streets were full at night with men seeking entertainment. There were few women in Napa then — the ratio was probably one woman to every four men.” He added, “As a result, the ‘fast houses’ flourished and became one of Napa’s major industries. There were 23 hotels and boarding houses at one point.”