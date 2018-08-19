Today, most families find themselves running from one activity to the next, sporting events, music lessons and recitals, meetings and so on. Some think this hectic lifestyle is a relatively new phenomenon. Well, it is not! According to a family manuscript written by Fred Hutchinson, a burgeoning social and activities calendar was quite the thing in Napa County during the Victorian and Edwardian eras.
Chapter 21 of his manuscript jumped from one type of activity to another. This staccato-style survey offered some insight into his father, Thomas Brannan “T.B.” Hutchinson, and Victorian Napa.
Fred began, “Father was not a joiner and was not one of the 400 (members) of Napa Society, for he had neither the time nor the money to entertain as it was done in Napa in those days. Mother (Irma Hutchinson) played the piano and father could accompany himself on a five-string banjo and they often played and sung together.”
Fred continued, “Bicycles were all the rage in the ‘90s (1890s) and father had a beauty. He would ride it to work and on occasion made extensive trips with the boys of the Eagle Cyclery Club. It was formed in Napa and at one time took over the Silva home on the southeast corner of Seminary and Calistoga Avenue. (It is now the La Belle Epoch Inn.) I don’t believe father belonged to that club, but I have pictures that show at one time the bicycle boys and father had left home and took their wives with them.” Those photographs were taken in 1898 at the end of their trek at Pacific Grove, California.
As the story changed to another subject, Fred contradicted himself somewhat regarding his father’s independent nature. “For a time, tennis was all the go and father joined and became secretary of the Napa Lawn Tennis Club. They had a court on Franklin Street and in April, 1893, father was in the finals of a tournament but was eliminated when beaten by Will James.”
“The final match was between George Francis and Charles Krug (not the winemaker) with Krug victorious. Another tournament was held on May 30th and father lost to a Mr. Mitchler by default, while Charles Krug proceeded to retain his championship.”
Fred added, “Father’s default may have been due to his becoming involved in the affairs of the new military company that had been formed in Napa.”
That “new military company” was eventually known as Battery B of the Second Artillery of the National Guard. According to Fred, its first organizational meeting was presided over by T. B. Hutchinson. Thomas was later elected as its vice president and held the rank of second sergeant.
Fred also wrote, “Their first official appearance was on May 27, 1893 when they met at the court house and then adjourned to a dinner at the Napa Hotel. The company had a hall on Main Street with lockers for their uniforms.”
Fred also revealed an incident involving Battery B. “In October of 1893 they became involved with the city when they had a beer bust without a city license to sell beer. Father appeared before the city council on behalf of the boys of Battery B and was asked where they got the beer.
“Father said he didn’t know and that he had not had any of the beer, although he attended the affair. This is further proof that father did not drink, mother always said father lost his elections because he wouldn’t go into the saloons. I don’t think father stayed in Battery B very long because he did not take part in their future activities.”
