Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: In the footsteps of Napa’s prolific architect

Also on Main Street is the native stone, Italianate-style Flannigan Mathis building, also called the Main Street Exchange. Another of his notable native stone building is the castle-looking Richardsonian Romanesque-style Goodman Library.

A few blocks away at Randolph, Fifth and Division streets is Turton’s English Gothic-style Methodist Church. This building was a more personal project for Turton. He was an active member of this congregation including serving on its board.

Besides the Methodist Church, another of his institutional buildings is the Washington - Polk Street, now Blue Oak, School. This Mission-style academic facility, located at Polk and Seminary streets, was not the only educational campus in this neighborhood.

The other school was the Napa Collegiate Institute, later Napa College. It once occupied the present-day downtown Safeway site. Turton design its women’s dormitory, his first professional project. Historically known at the Polk Street Apartments, this building still stands today. Turton had another connection to the college. He graduated from it in 1882. To continue his pursuit of a career in architecture, Turton interned at McDougall & Son, a San Francisco architectural firm. But, in 1887, Turton returned to his adopted hometown of Napa to open his own architectural office.