Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: In the footsteps of Napa’s prolific architect

From 1887 to 1925 Luther M. Turton was a prominent and prolific local architect. Over those 38 years, Turton designed dozens of public, commercial and private buildings located throughout Napa County. These impressive representatives of Turton’s professional life also spans a broad cross-section of architectural designs from Stick to Prairie styles.
While some of Turton’s notable downtown Napa commercial buildings were demolished during the 1970s -1980s redevelopment movement, there still remains many local examples of his work. However, to list all of his work within this column, it would be just that - a list.
So, for now, only a small sampler can be offered of just Turton’s commercial and institutional buildings, with a few specific exceptions.
Many of the historic downtown Napa buildings were designed by Turton. For instance, walking along Main and First streets, there are five examples of his work.
One notable example is located on the southeast corner of Main and First streets, the Winship Building. Its neighbor to the east, the Italianate-style brick Semorile building, Turton’s first commercial building.
Close by at Main and Second streets is the Classical Revival-Beaux Arts style Bank of Napa (Wells Fargo) building. This project was more involved for Turton as he also supervised the bank’s construction.
Also on Main Street is the native stone, Italianate-style Flannigan Mathis building, also called the Main Street Exchange. Another of his notable native stone building is the castle-looking Richardsonian Romanesque-style Goodman Library.
A few blocks away at Randolph, Fifth and Division streets is Turton’s English Gothic-style Methodist Church. This building was a more personal project for Turton. He was an active member of this congregation including serving on its board.
Besides the Methodist Church, another of his institutional buildings is the Washington - Polk Street, now Blue Oak, School. This Mission-style academic facility, located at Polk and Seminary streets, was not the only educational campus in this neighborhood.
The other school was the Napa Collegiate Institute, later Napa College. It once occupied the present-day downtown Safeway site. Turton design its women’s dormitory, his first professional project. Historically known at the Polk Street Apartments, this building still stands today. Turton had another connection to the college. He graduated from it in 1882. To continue his pursuit of a career in architecture, Turton interned at McDougall & Son, a San Francisco architectural firm. But, in 1887, Turton returned to his adopted hometown of Napa to open his own architectural office.
Turton had lived in Napa since he was 14 years old. In 1876, he and his parents, George J. and Harriet Turton, had moved to the Browns Valley area of Napa from North Bend, Nebraska, Luther’s birthplace. He was born on May 22, 1862.
While Turton built his business and professional reputation, his personal life was also transforming. In 1893, he married Lillie A. Bell of Santa Rosa. Eventually, they had their only child, Lois.
As Turton’s home life prospered, so did his business as his buildings began to fill local neighborhoods. For example, he designed several homes along First street between Jefferson and Seymour streets including the unique George Francis House with its extremely steep front gable. Purportedly, this Shingle style residence was designed as a replica of Francis’s college fraternity house.
However, beyond downtown Napa, there are numerous other Turton buildings including the original portion of the Mission style Salvador Elementary School. Another of his schools is the beautiful native stone St. Helena High School, now known as Vintage Hall.
Also located Upvalley is the Prairie style Frederick Ewer Mansion. Up until a few years ago, it was known as the Beaulieu Vineyards Rutherford House.
Turton also incorporated those Prairie design principles into his own, and last, residence on Laurel Street across from Fuller Park. In this house, Turton passed away on April 27, 1925 at the age of 62.
According to the local newspapers, he had been ill for about two years. The papers attributed that illness, and ultimately his death, to a bicycle accident. In 1901, Turton, an avid bicyclist, was thrown from his bike and sustained a serious head injury, severe concussion and long-term health problems.
Although his death came too soon, Turton left a beautiful and inspiring legacy. “The architectural record of Mr. Turton is an enviable one, for he had admirably succeeded in combining art and utility in his structures,” said the 1911 Commercial Encyclopedia of the Pacific Southwest.
Email Rebecca Yerger at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!