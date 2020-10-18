Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Jackass Brandy and other Prohibition tales

For 13 years Americans endured being the subjects of an unprecedented social experiment commonly known as Prohibition. With the ratification and subsequent enforcement of the 18th Amendment, life, as usual, was significantly altered, especially in wine, beer and alcoholic beverage producing regions, including Napa Valley. From a historical point of view, its effects, stories and tales are legendary.
The intended purpose of “drying out” the U.S. was the attempt to cure the rapidly increasing alcohol-infused social ills plaguing this country. But, during Prohibition’s reign, Jan. 17, 1920—Dec. 5, 1833, overall, it created more problems than it solved. It also inspired creativity in the form of finding ways to circumvent the law or blatantly defy it.
Although not openly advertised, it was no secret alcoholic beverages were readily available throughout Napa County. Scores of individuals traveled from around the region to Napa Valley in order to quench their thirst and desire for “booze.” In fact, the traffic was so heavy it caused jams on Highway 29. This garnered Highway 29 the dubious distinction of being California’s second-most traversed thoroughfare.
Adding to those clogs were the numerous disabled vehicles lining the sides of the narrow, two-lane and unimproved roadway. Apparently, the vehicle tires of that era were no match for the gravel covering the highway as it caused countless flat tires.
Another contributor to the traffic jams was alcohol’s effects on the drivers. These were the days long before DUI laws, sobriety checkpoints and tests. Unfortunately, those drunk drivers caused countless accidents, especially after dark. Many of these accidents resulted in fatalities. Those casualties were exceptionally high along a stretch of Highway 121 between Napa and Sonoma with its several S-curves. It quickly became known as “Death Curve.”
In hopes of reducing these tragedies, two Napa Valley communities established auto parks. The St. Helena campground would now be part of Crane Park. In Napa, the East Napa Pavilion, now the Napa Valley Expo, served as an auto park site. The purpose of these facilities was to allow the inebriated traveler a place to rest and sober up. But, other individuals saw these places as an opportunity to make some easy money by selling liquor to the already happy camper.
One of those illegal libations was probably the popular and lucrative concoction known as “jackass brandy.” It was made with grape juice and sugar (the latter soon became in short supply.) It took far less time to make and did not require cool storage as needed by traditional brandy and wine. Due to its ease of production and high consumer demand, vast quantities of “jackass brandy” were made and distributed from illegal local operations.
Other local Prohibition lore reveals additional means of obtaining liquor, namely the use of code words and phrases. For example, at Napa saloons to “safely” order a brown liquor—whiskey, bourbon, scotch and such—the patron would say, “I would like a caramel sundae, hold the ice cream.” After having heard that code phrase, the bartender would serve the patron a dark liquor.
In Yountville, the saloon-keepers listened for a different code phrase from their patrons. Once the bartender heard, “I came to see your blind pig,” he, or she, would direct that customer to a secret room filled with illicit libations, all available at a premium price.
While there were many other local Prohibition anecdotes about how people side-stepped the law, there were legitimate ways to have an alcoholic drink. The Volstead Act allowed individuals to imbibe as part of their faith’s rituals and for medicinal purposes.
Doctors were allowed to prescribe alcohol for their patients as a treatment for any number of ailments and conditions. In contrast to its general tone of unwavering restrictions and moratoriums, Prohibition permitted doctors to prescribe any quantity of liquor they considered necessary to address the patient’s needs. That patient would then go to his or her favorite drugstore to have the prescription filled.
These prescriptions were quite the financial boon for the medical community. On average, a doctor’s annual income was about $1,200 during the 1920s—1930s. In accordance with the 18th Amendment’s dictates, each doctor was allowed to write 400 medicinal exemption prescriptions annually. They could charge $3 for each one of those prescriptions. As a result, the doctor would net an additional $1,200 annually, doubling their yearly income.
These are but just a few of the many fascinating local stories about Prohibition—a truly unique time in American history.
Announcement
To discover more intriguing moments as well as people pulled from our local history, such as Prohibition and its bootleggers, please join me for a four-week exploration of Napa Valley and County’s past as part of my upcoming course, “Napa Valley’s Historical Legends and Lore.” Offered as a Zoom class through Napa Parks and Recreation Dept., it will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 27-Nov. 17, 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, and to register for this $45 per person course, please visit www.cityofnapa.org/354/parks-recreation-services. Thank you!
Watch now: Watch Now: Halloween fast facts to boost your spooky spirit
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!