Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Jackass Brandy and other Prohibition tales

Another contributor to the traffic jams was alcohol’s effects on the drivers. These were the days long before DUI laws, sobriety checkpoints and tests. Unfortunately, those drunk drivers caused countless accidents, especially after dark. Many of these accidents resulted in fatalities. Those casualties were exceptionally high along a stretch of Highway 121 between Napa and Sonoma with its several S-curves. It quickly became known as “Death Curve.”

In hopes of reducing these tragedies, two Napa Valley communities established auto parks. The St. Helena campground would now be part of Crane Park. In Napa, the East Napa Pavilion, now the Napa Valley Expo, served as an auto park site. The purpose of these facilities was to allow the inebriated traveler a place to rest and sober up. But, other individuals saw these places as an opportunity to make some easy money by selling liquor to the already happy camper.

One of those illegal libations was probably the popular and lucrative concoction known as “jackass brandy.” It was made with grape juice and sugar (the latter soon became in short supply.) It took far less time to make and did not require cool storage as needed by traditional brandy and wine. Due to its ease of production and high consumer demand, vast quantities of “jackass brandy” were made and distributed from illegal local operations.