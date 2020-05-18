Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Life during World War II

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During times of strife and conflict, more than the soldier has answered this nation’s call to action. These countless individuals have stepped up to serve this country on its home front during its various hours of need. This phenomenon was especially evident during the World War II War effort campaign waged throughout America, including Napa County.

With the Japanese bombing of Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the American way of life changed abruptly as well as profoundly. In order for the U.S. to wage and win in both the Pacific and European theaters of war many sacrifices had to be made by Americans. For example, the lion’s share of raw materials, goods and manpower and womanpower had to be devoted to the creation of the desired level of military might.