Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Locals remember 'Votes for Women'

As for Henry’s own experiences, in 1920, she was a student at UC Berkeley. On campus, she remembered, “talks and little meetings and discussions about the coming 19th Amendment.” Henry recalled one political science professor who presented a women’s suffrage lecture. “Casey Librick in the history department was head of the social studies program. He presented both sides of the issue and even brought in the activities of the English women along those lines.” She added, “And he was very fair about it.”

Regarding the interest level of the general student body, Henry said, “The men didn’t seem to be too interested in it then,” she said, “But I do feel that the college men, especially, knew what was coming. And they were quite reconciled to it.”

Henry continued with her first-time voting experience. “I was 21 (the required minimum voting age at that time) in August 1920, just enough time to register to vote in November, my first voting and first voting for women. I, of course, lived in Berkeley during the week, but this time I went home (to Berryessa Valley) the night before the election and went down to the polls with my father. I cast my first vote at the first opportunity for women to do so. Of course, it was early in the morning because I had to get to my college classes.”