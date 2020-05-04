Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Locals remember 'Votes for Women'

With Mother’s Day approaching, it only seems appropriate to honor women. With this in mind, a timely topic is a pivotal moment in American and women’s history — the centennial of American women being able to cast their votes for the first time in national elections.
A local perspective regarding this historically significant event comes from the recollections of three lifelong Napa County residents: Ruby Woodcock Henry, Mildred Pearch and George Blaufuss, Jr.
Also, during a mid-1980s about the 19th Amendment, Henry shared memories about casting her first ballot in November 1920.
Ruby Henry and Mildred Pearch were both life-long educators born in Napa County. They were living here during the year leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, (although Pearch was just a child at the time.) Neither woman recalled any pro-suffrage or “Votes for Women” activities in Napa County.
Another longtime Napan remembered differently. George Blaufuss recalled his mother participating in at least one suffrage march through downtown Napa. His vivid memories even included the details of her attire. Blaufuss especially remembered the signature suffrage accessory, the shoulder sash inscribed with the slogan — “Votes for Women!” He once had a photo of his mother and other Napans marching through Napa to substantiate his story. Sadly, it was destroyed in a fire.
Recalling the local effort to encourage voter approval of the 19th Amendment, Blaufuss added that his father, George Sr., and his mother had great debates over the issue. George Sr. energetically expressed his opinion that if women received the right to vote, alcoholic beverages would become illegal. Being a brewmaster, this was of great concern to George, Sr.. Mrs. Blaufuss dismissed her husband’s opposition as being unfounded.
On a note of historical facts, Prohibition was the 18th Amendment, enacted prior to the 19th Amendment. Regardless, according to Blaufuss, his father still said, “I told you so!” to his wife at every opportunity.
Pearch also told a story about a Napa County farmer’s wife and her moment of self-assertion. Pearch said, “A friend of mine told me she remembered the passage of the amendment and the response to it in her home. At that time my friend was 15 years old and lived in the countryside. Nothing much was talked about (the issue) in her family until the amendment was passed. And then her mother asked the father to hitch up the buggy. And she drove down the hill by herself and registered (to vote) and came home.”
Pearch continued, “The father was furious because she hadn’t done the marketing; she hadn’t taken any of the produce from the ranch down to sell. She had just gone for the soul purpose of registering. It was that important to those women!”
As for Henry’s own experiences, in 1920, she was a student at UC Berkeley. On campus, she remembered, “talks and little meetings and discussions about the coming 19th Amendment.” Henry recalled one political science professor who presented a women’s suffrage lecture. “Casey Librick in the history department was head of the social studies program. He presented both sides of the issue and even brought in the activities of the English women along those lines.” She added, “And he was very fair about it.”
Regarding the interest level of the general student body, Henry said, “The men didn’t seem to be too interested in it then,” she said, “But I do feel that the college men, especially, knew what was coming. And they were quite reconciled to it.”
Henry continued with her first-time voting experience. “I was 21 (the required minimum voting age at that time) in August 1920, just enough time to register to vote in November, my first voting and first voting for women. I, of course, lived in Berkeley during the week, but this time I went home (to Berryessa Valley) the night before the election and went down to the polls with my father. I cast my first vote at the first opportunity for women to do so. Of course, it was early in the morning because I had to get to my college classes.”
Henry added, “But there was nothing upsetting or anything that didn’t allow things to run smoothly.” When asked about her father’s stand regarding the 19th Amendment, Henry replied, “He had two daughters and knew it was important.”
As to how she voted, and why, in that historic presidential election of 1920, Henry stated, “I voted for Harding because he had voted for the 19th Amendment. And Mr. Cox (Harding’s opponent) had not.”
Reflecting on that moment and her experiences during her 98 years of living, Henry concluded, “There were many accomplishments achieved over the period of a long life.”
