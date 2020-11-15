Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: 'Mr. Mayor," Joe Greco

Through personal recollections, local resident Chris (Bianchi) Ackley recounted the details of the life and times of her maternal grandfather Joe Greco. Affectionately known by Napans of his era as “Jovial Joe” and “Mr. Mayor,” Greco served his adopted hometown of Napa as a progressive councilman and mayor.

It is most appropriate for this biographical sketch about Joe Greco to debut in the month of November. It was the month of his birth and death. Greco passed away in Napa on Nov. 7, 1971, just 15 days before his 74 birthday.

As for the start of his life, Greco was born in Gloversville, New York on Nov. 22, 1897, to his Italian immigrant parents, Harry and Julia (a.k.a. Julietta) Greco. Joe was one of their 10 children. Two decades after his birth, in 1917, Harry packed up most of his family and headed westward to Napa in hopes of securing a better paying job as a glove-cutter and maker at one of Napa’s once numerous glove factories. That gamble paid off with Harry and Joe being hired at California Glove Company in Napa.