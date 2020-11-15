 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: 'Mr. Mayor," Joe Greco

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: 'Mr. Mayor," Joe Greco

{{featured_button_text}}
Greco

The Harry and Julia Greco Family taken in 1944 at Rita Berriman’s home — 1906 Laurel St., Napa. Back row, left to right: “Mr. Mayor” Joe and his siblings — Jim, Ralph, Lydia (Greco) Lui, Jenny Lui, and Mary (Greco) Bearce. Front row, left to right: Rita (Greco) Berriman, Julia, a.k.a. Julietta (seated), Harry (seated) and Helen (Greco) Haddock.

 Submitted photo

Through personal recollections, local resident Chris (Bianchi) Ackley recounted the details of the life and times of her maternal grandfather Joe Greco. Affectionately known by Napans of his era as “Jovial Joe” and “Mr. Mayor,” Greco served his adopted hometown of Napa as a progressive councilman and mayor.

It is most appropriate for this biographical sketch about Joe Greco to debut in the month of November. It was the month of his birth and death. Greco passed away in Napa on Nov. 7, 1971, just 15 days before his 74 birthday.

As for the start of his life, Greco was born in Gloversville, New York on Nov. 22, 1897, to his Italian immigrant parents, Harry and Julia (a.k.a. Julietta) Greco. Joe was one of their 10 children. Two decades after his birth, in 1917, Harry packed up most of his family and headed westward to Napa in hopes of securing a better paying job as a glove-cutter and maker at one of Napa’s once numerous glove factories. That gamble paid off with Harry and Joe being hired at California Glove Company in Napa.

Joe’s employment at that factory was cut short by his answering this country’s call to duty. With the U.S. entering World War I, Greco enlisted in the armed services. Ackley said, “Pop (her name for her grandfather Joe Greco) served as a truck driver in France, Germany, and Luxembourg. With gun shells screaming around and past him, Pop quickly became aware of the dangers surrounding him.”

She added, “His tour of duty in Europe extended a year beyond the end of the war. Following his honorable discharge in 1919, he returned to Napa.”

But, as Greco faced the dangers of being on the battlefields of Europe, another enemy was setting its sights on the home-front. While Greco was overseas, one of his sisters, Margaret, became a causality of the Spanish Influenza pandemic in 1918. It was a sorrowful homecoming for Greco when he returned to Napa, but, happier days laid ahead for him.

A few years later, Greco met his future wife, Theresa Bagnasco. Ackley said, “While working at a local gas station, Pop saw Grandma walk by. He exclaimed, ‘Wow! Look at those legs!’

“They were married, actually eloped, in 1922,” Ackley added. “They would have two children, Joe, Jr. in 1925 and my mother, Margaret, in 1930.”

While both Greco and Theresa were civic-minded and involved in community affairs, more than a decade would pass before Greco would enter the local political arena. It was on June 2, 1945, when Greco became a new member of the Napa City Council.

Ackley said, “His political career began when he accepted the appointment to fill in the remaining term of Councilman Charles R. Hare. Pop then easily won re-election for that seat several times before he ran for mayor in the later 1950s.”

Ackley recalled, “I remember all of the parades, lunches and special events Pop had to officiate. What a blast it was to be a part of them.

“I was Pop’s best date as I was so adorable!” Ackley added, “Although on one occasion when I was 2 years old, I was too much for Pop to handle. I was a runner. Pop couldn’t relax and enjoy the dinner as he had to be constantly chasing and catching me. Finally, Pop had had enough of that and dropped me off back at my home.”

A collection of newspaper clippings highlighted the details of other mayoral duties carried out by Greco. But one extra special event clearly stands out in Ackley’s memories. She said, “When Rocky Marciano was in Calistoga training for his fight with Don Cockrell, Pop gave Marciano the keys to Napa during a special ceremony.”

While the mayor of Napa, Greco was progressive in his actions and policies. In 1959, Greco placed Napa on a global platform and map. He achieved this milestone through the then-new sister-city program set forth by U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.

The details of this accomplishment were printed in the Congressional Record newsletter. This announcement was written by U.S. Representative Clem Miller, who itemized the shared attributes of the two new sister-cities, Napa and Como, Italy, such as their naturally beautiful surroundings and related industries.

Miller also noted Napa was part of a select group of American cities and towns that freely and willingly participated in the program established to promote national and international understanding and goodwill. At that time there were only 70 US communities involved in the program.

Miller’s remarks dated Sept. 14, 1959, concluded as follows: “The city of Napa, together with its dynamic mayor, Joe Greco, together with Como and Mayor Gelpi, will do their parts to make this promise an actuality.” He added, “To me, this is a most hopeful, encouraging portent. My warmest salutations go to all who give this splendid project a helping hand.”

In addition to placing Napa in this international circle, back at home, Greco was instrumental in helping to break the “glass-ceiling” dividing the genders. Ackley said, “Pop appointed the first woman to the Napa Planning Commission, Theresa Hemmerling. Unfortunately, she turned on Pop by insinuating he misappropriated funds for his Como sister-city trip.”

Ackley added, “Although Pop was cleared of all wrongdoing by the Grand Jury, his reputation was irreversibly damaged. Two years later, she defeated Pop for Napa mayor because of lingering suspicions.”

Although embarrassed and devastated by those allegations and his subsequent defeat, Greco continued to enjoy the high regard of his large circle of friends and colleagues. Ackley said, “Pop was always warmly greeted as ‘Mr. Mayor!’ for the remainder of his life.”



Watch now: The history of daylight saving

Check out: Where were you on June 24? Napa County history through the Napa Valley Register front pages(tncms-asset)3214ea0e-74df-11e8-97e9-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

+1 
Rebecca Yerger

REBECCA YERGER

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News