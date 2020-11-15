Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: 'Mr. Mayor," Joe Greco

Through personal recollections, local resident Chris (Bianchi) Ackley recounted the details of the life and times of her maternal grandfather Joe Greco. Affectionately known by Napans of his era as “Jovial Joe” and “Mr. Mayor,” Greco served his adopted hometown of Napa as a progressive councilman and mayor.
It is most appropriate for this biographical sketch about Joe Greco to debut in the month of November. It was the month of his birth and death. Greco passed away in Napa on Nov. 7, 1971, just 15 days before his 74 birthday.
As for the start of his life, Greco was born in Gloversville, New York on Nov. 22, 1897, to his Italian immigrant parents, Harry and Julia (a.k.a. Julietta) Greco. Joe was one of their 10 children. Two decades after his birth, in 1917, Harry packed up most of his family and headed westward to Napa in hopes of securing a better paying job as a glove-cutter and maker at one of Napa’s once numerous glove factories. That gamble paid off with Harry and Joe being hired at California Glove Company in Napa.
Joe’s employment at that factory was cut short by his answering this country’s call to duty. With the U.S. entering World War I, Greco enlisted in the armed services. Ackley said, “Pop (her name for her grandfather Joe Greco) served as a truck driver in France, Germany, and Luxembourg. With gun shells screaming around and past him, Pop quickly became aware of the dangers surrounding him.”
She added, “His tour of duty in Europe extended a year beyond the end of the war. Following his honorable discharge in 1919, he returned to Napa.”
But, as Greco faced the dangers of being on the battlefields of Europe, another enemy was setting its sights on the home-front. While Greco was overseas, one of his sisters, Margaret, became a causality of the Spanish Influenza pandemic in 1918. It was a sorrowful homecoming for Greco when he returned to Napa, but, happier days laid ahead for him.
A few years later, Greco met his future wife, Theresa Bagnasco. Ackley said, “While working at a local gas station, Pop saw Grandma walk by. He exclaimed, ‘Wow! Look at those legs!’
“They were married, actually eloped, in 1922,” Ackley added. “They would have two children, Joe, Jr. in 1925 and my mother, Margaret, in 1930.”
While both Greco and Theresa were civic-minded and involved in community affairs, more than a decade would pass before Greco would enter the local political arena. It was on June 2, 1945, when Greco became a new member of the Napa City Council.
Ackley said, “His political career began when he accepted the appointment to fill in the remaining term of Councilman Charles R. Hare. Pop then easily won re-election for that seat several times before he ran for mayor in the later 1950s.”
Ackley recalled, “I remember all of the parades, lunches and special events Pop had to officiate. What a blast it was to be a part of them.
“I was Pop’s best date as I was so adorable!” Ackley added, “Although on one occasion when I was 2 years old, I was too much for Pop to handle. I was a runner. Pop couldn’t relax and enjoy the dinner as he had to be constantly chasing and catching me. Finally, Pop had had enough of that and dropped me off back at my home.”
A collection of newspaper clippings highlighted the details of other mayoral duties carried out by Greco. But one extra special event clearly stands out in Ackley’s memories. She said, “When Rocky Marciano was in Calistoga training for his fight with Don Cockrell, Pop gave Marciano the keys to Napa during a special ceremony.”
While the mayor of Napa, Greco was progressive in his actions and policies. In 1959, Greco placed Napa on a global platform and map. He achieved this milestone through the then-new sister-city program set forth by U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower.
The details of this accomplishment were printed in the Congressional Record newsletter. This announcement was written by U.S. Representative Clem Miller, who itemized the shared attributes of the two new sister-cities, Napa and Como, Italy, such as their naturally beautiful surroundings and related industries.
Miller also noted Napa was part of a select group of American cities and towns that freely and willingly participated in the program established to promote national and international understanding and goodwill. At that time there were only 70 US communities involved in the program.
Miller’s remarks dated Sept. 14, 1959, concluded as follows: “The city of Napa, together with its dynamic mayor, Joe Greco, together with Como and Mayor Gelpi, will do their parts to make this promise an actuality.” He added, “To me, this is a most hopeful, encouraging portent. My warmest salutations go to all who give this splendid project a helping hand.”
In addition to placing Napa in this international circle, back at home, Greco was instrumental in helping to break the “glass-ceiling” dividing the genders. Ackley said, “Pop appointed the first woman to the Napa Planning Commission, Theresa Hemmerling. Unfortunately, she turned on Pop by insinuating he misappropriated funds for his Como sister-city trip.”
Ackley added, “Although Pop was cleared of all wrongdoing by the Grand Jury, his reputation was irreversibly damaged. Two years later, she defeated Pop for Napa mayor because of lingering suspicions.”
Although embarrassed and devastated by those allegations and his subsequent defeat, Greco continued to enjoy the high regard of his large circle of friends and colleagues. Ackley said, “Pop was always warmly greeted as ‘Mr. Mayor!’ for the remainder of his life.”
Watch now: The history of daylight saving
Check out: Where were you on June 24? Napa County history through the Napa Valley Register front pages(tncms-asset)3214ea0e-74df-11e8-97e9-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Kohl’s and Chick-fil-A fans: Napa has good news for you. The city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant should open on Soscol Avenue at Gasser Drive …
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, the luxury resort and residential community, said to cost $250 million to $275 million, is located south of …
The streets, front yards and houses may look similar to those elsewhere in Napa, even those just a few hundred yards away. But more than a doz…
Napa Valley restaurants, already battered by a year of COVID-19 restrictions, three devastating wildfires and a near drying-up of all internat…
Hundreds of PG&E workers based out of the utility's St. Helena microsite are providing desperately needed support for local businesses.
St. Helena High School alum Madelyn Decker has had a horrendous few months, first losing her home in the Glass Fire and then suffering major b…
Bikers awaiting the day they can ride an uninterrupted, completed Napa Valley Vine Trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga will hav…
Next spring Napa Pipe could finally see construction activity, though initial work will be adding infrastructure and not erecting a Costco and homes.
The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbo…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!