Protecting Napa Valley’s agricultural lands and open-spaces, while enjoying their bucolic beauty, have been both a burden and pleasure for many generations of local residents.
But as the population and popularity of Napa Valley accelerated in growth during the 1950s, the harm to the local farmland increased. In response, efforts at the political level were begun to reverse those effects as well as preserve Napa County’s and California’s agricultural heritage and environment.
In the early 1950s, while the local wine industry was still reviving itself, the local natural beauty generated substantial tourism as reported in a spring 1952 Register article. “Thousands of automobiles will join the roads of Napa County tomorrow as throngs of Napans and Bay Area residents come out to witness the annual Spring wildflower show of Mother Nature.”
The descriptive details continued, “The brilliant and delicate colorings of millions of wildflowers throughout the hills and valleys are pushing through the lush green grass of the meadows, pear and prune trees are in full bloom in the orchards, set off by the lush green of cover crops and the yellow of the mustard. And occasional peach and cherry trees give sudden flashes of brilliant color.”
The Register added, “The wild blossoms of the trees and bushes of the hill country add to the spectacle. The redbuds are now in full glory in the canyons and hills north and east of the Napa Valley, and it is understood that tomorrow will be the last Sunday to see the brilliant blooms.”
The Register concluded its report with a forecast. “A peak Sunday traffic was predicted after the Weather Bureau predicted more balmy Spring weather for Napa tomorrow...”
While locals and visitors alike enjoyed the pleasant and unseasonably warm temperatures of April 1952, the autumn of 1955 brought unexpected, problematic and erratic local weather. For example, on Nov. 10 of that year, the temperatures were in the mid-90s throughout Napa County. But just four days later, a very cold storm blew through the region bringing snow to the hills and peaks of Napa County. That mid-November 1955 weather system seemed to, as the forecasters now say—“Opened the storm door!” Christmas of 1955 was almost lost due to severe flooding caused by torrential rains that brought copious amounts of precipitation to the Napa Valley. The streets of the county’s communities all resembled canals filled with muddy and deep waters.
As Napa County residents endured those extremes in weather conditions, another troubling change was harming a long-standing local way of life — farming, ranching and viticulture. As the numbers of local subdivisions increased to accommodate the need for housing the area’s growing population, the acreage of local farmland declined in-kind. By 1955, Napa County farmlands dropped from 350,000 to 312,000 acres. Although at first glance that drop would appear to be insignificant, the loss of 38,000 acres of farmland in the relatively small square acreage of Napa County was alarming to agriculturists and politicians alike.
By the end of the fifth decade of the 1900s, the land use battle was heating up. It pit the real estate developers’ quests to subdivide large areas of open land—former agriculture lands—into a multitude of little lots for housing tracts against the survival of the agriculturists and their way of life as well as sustaining the production of foods for everyone’s tables. This struggle between the two vastly different mind sets gained political attention and action. An early-1959 Register article, a brief, albeit insightful, report, detailed not only one local politician’s efforts but also hinted as to what was yet to come regarding farmland and open space preservation.
The Register wrote, “(State) Senator Nathan F. Coombs (grandson of Napa’s founder—Nathan Coombs), Republican from Napa, yesterday introduced the first ‘greenbelt’ bill of the current session in the State Legislature.”
The article continued, “The veteran legislator’s measure would require county assessors to consider only farm use when levying assessments against property used for agricultural purposes.”
Coombs said, “As it stands now, a subdivider can go out into the middle of some farmland and start building homes. Then every farmer adjacent to the subdivision is taxed on the basis of his land’s use as another subdivision.” He added, “And he’s taxed right out of business.”