The early-July 1919 Napa Daily Register editions carried numerous small but noteworthy announcements. Although each of these items were short, they provide important details about former Napa Valley residents and their lives.
Within the “Personal Mention” column, the Register reported both the good and bad of experiencing life in the valley. The first notation said, “George Powers was down (in Napa) from Oakville today. He returned (to Napa County and Oakville) about a week ago after seventeen months of service overseas. He was wounded in the leg by a machine gun bullet.”
The next item directly followed the Powers piece. It said, “George Israelsky came up from San Francisco Thursday evening to celebrate the Fourth at home. His ship, the ‘Sonoma,’ is now in port at the metropolis getting ready for the return trip to Sydney, Australia. She sails in a few days for the Far East.”
Further down that column, the summertime 1919 Register announced, “First Assistant to the United States Attorney, Frank M. Silva, is in town greeting his many friends and acquaintances. He will return to San Francisco Sunday, accompanied by his wife and children who have been spending three weeks here (in Napa) with relatives.”
The last of these “Personal Mention” notices was originally printed in the “Nevada City News.” The Register reprinted this item as it was about a Napa County woman and her charitable work. It said, “Jessie Rumble of Napa is visiting with the Salvation Army at Grass Valley, and is spending the week in that work, to which she has devoted her life.”
The following accounts were all printed under individual headlines within various early-July 1919 Register editions.
Another benevolent person and his act were detailed in an article titled, “Wheat Field Afire.” The newspaper reported, “Fire starting from a broken (electrical) wire in the wheat field of William Mitchell in Carneros district was subdued luckily by Albert Mercer, who was driving by Sunday.” It added, “While there was no damage done to amount to anything, the loss would have run into several thousands of dollars had the fire not been discovered in time.”
The next pair of articles are indirectly linked together by labor disputes. The first piece is titled “Taxi Driver in Court.” Regarding this change-in-venue case, the Register reported, “The trial of the Oakland (California) taxi driver charged with transporting strike-breakers without the necessary license, came before (Napa County) Judge Palmer this afternoon and was submitted on briefs.” Ultimately, he was found guilty.
The second of this duo reported, “Leatha Osborne of the striking telephone girls lost her hand-bag and money-purse on the electric (interurban train) car on route to Vallejo last night. It contained $20 and a number of letters.”
Another native Napa County daughter had gained positive professional acclaim as noted in an article title, “Authoress Visits Reno.” The account continued, “Reno (NEV.) — Mrs. Louise Francis-Spaller, California journalist, is visiting here (Reno) for round-up week. She will obtain color for some magazine articles on Nevada. One of her trips will take her to Silver City, where (some of her) relatives resided in the early days of that town. She is a native of Napa valley, a daughter of the late Jesse G. Francis of St. Helena, California.”
Just above that short reprinted article was another story reporting more positive news. It began, “Mr. and Mrs. R. M. Kyser have received word from their son, Raymond, to the effect that he has arrived at Camp Mills, New York, from overseas service, and expects to be sent to the Presidio at San Francisco for demobilization soon.” The Register added, “This means that Raymond should be home in Napa again within a few weeks.”
The final early-July 1919 news story is a short account about a newly arrived Napa resident brought here by way of World War I.
It headline read, “War Bride from Overseas.” The Register wrote, “Mrs. Joseph Valencia arrived in Napa Friday evening from Golders Green, England.”
It continued, “The marriage was a war romance. Joseph, while overseas, met the English maiden, and following a few months’ courtship, the wedding ceremony was performed in June 1918, at Chelsfield, Kent County, England.”
The announcement also said, “Mr. and Mrs. Valencia will make their home here (in Napa.) Mrs. Valencia is the first war bride to arrive in Napa from across the seas. Although there have been several reports of marriages of Napa boys while over there.”