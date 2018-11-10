Today marks the 64th annual observance of Veterans Day. In 1954, Veterans Day replaced the World War I-era Armistice Day, a holiday commemorating the signing of the agreement ending WWI. However, both national holidays are a day of remembrance of those who have served this country, especially the fallen soldier. At the time of this official holiday renaming, the post-World War II Cold War-era with all of its political hysteria over the rise of Communism and loyalty to the America principles had a firm grip upon all of America requiring loyalty oaths, parades and more.
As the political melodrama initiated by 41-year-old Wisconsin U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy played out in Washington, D.C., between 1950-1954, local officials took their own political actions. According to an October 1950 Napa Register article, the Napa city council dropped a local loyalty oath regulation for city employees when they discovered the new state oath measure instituting a mandatory oath of allegiance included all levels of governmental workers.
Adjoining that local politics report was a related story involving loyalty and an American symbol. The Register wrote, “Freedom Parade Here Tomorrow - Program Will Feature Local Visit of Bell.”
It continued, “The Crusade For Freedom, in which thousands of Napans have already renewed their pledge to fight aggression everywhere and to uphold man’s inherent right to freedom, will come to a colorful climax here tomorrow, with a visit to the community of the Freedom Bell, symbol of the drive.”
By the mid-1950s, Napans were still eager to demonstrate their patriotism via parades. A 1956 Register article illustrated this point. “Thousands of Napans lined flag-decked downtown streets in enthusiastic ranks this afternoon for the 11th annual Loyalty Day Parade, key event of Napa’s famous observance of the counter-propaganda event.
“Famed bands and marching units were featured in the parade, which started at 2 p.m., and wound past the reviewing stand at the courthouse square. Following the parade, three of the bands presented concerts.”
The Register also included details about the event’s history and purpose. It wrote, “Sponsored by Murr-Busch Post 1928, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Loyalty Day observance is designed to offset the May Day celebrations held in Iron Curtain nations (the former U.S.S.R - Russia- and its one-time eastern European territories.) Napa’s event is the largest and most complete in the nation.”
Part of this era’s mind-set was to “stand ready” to fight off any threats to America, its liberties and way of life. In November 1951, the Register announced the pending dedication of a key local facility and piece of that readiness plan. It reported the then new Napa armory building on Menlo Avenue, near Jefferson Street and the present-day Memorial Stadium, was to be officially opened on Saturday, Nov. 10. The ceremony featured speeches, yet another parade and a large collection of dignitaries. The most impressive part of the event, according to the newspaper, “will be a formal presentation of the coveted Treasury Flag for Napa’s effort in the Defense Bond Payroll Savings Plan.”
While all of these events of patriotic pomp and circumstance were pleasant examples of the 1950s political mind-set, there were incidents of potentially destructive rhetoric and actions carried out by over zealous Napa County residents. In late-1953, the Register published at article detailing one such instance.
It wrote, “The Napa Citizens Committee on Public Health, termed ‘leftists’ by Supervisor A. M. Lauritsen in a statement a week ago today, sent its president and board members to today’s session of the (Napa County) board of supervisors to ask that the label be retracted. The head of the health committee group read a statement outlining the origin of the public health movement in Napa County and also of the present committee. He termed the supervisor’s insinuation as an attempt to discredit citizen participation on government matters, and asked the supervisors to disavow Lauritsen’s statement.”
At first, Lauritsen refused to retract his judgment of the group. However, he adjusted his stance and recanted his statement when a prominent resident and committee member, not identified by the newspaper, stated he would not be able to continue with the group unless he had the “‘assurance of the supervisors that they did not feel the committee was leftist.’ Lauritsen quickly answered, ‘You may have that assurance,’” reported the Register.