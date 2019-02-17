On Feb. 24, the Academy of Motion Pictures will be presenting its annual Academy Awards, the Oscars. However, long before the first Oscars were awarded in 1928, Napans were entertained by the newest Hollywood releases at various local theaters. Also, Napa County was already a movie star.
The names of Napa’s movie theaters were the Hayes, Empire, Novelty, Main Street, State, Nickelodeon, Hippodrome, Fox and Uptown. A few of these local theaters had more than one of the names listed above during their existence as they were renamed due to changes in ownership and/or film distributors.
One of the first movie houses in Napa was the Hayes Theater. Located on the northeast corner of First and Coombs streets, it was demolished in the 1920s to make way for the Gordon Building. This circa 1929 building still stands at this site.
Although the community had lost its Hayes Theater, Sam Gordon, Sr. had already constructed a new movie house. Located at the northeast corner of First and Randolph streets, the 1921 theater was originally known as the Hippodrome. Due to the insistence of a film studio and its distributor, the Hippodrome was renamed the Fox Theater. After World War II, the theater was converted into a bowling alley, only to be razed in 1962.
A rival of the Hippodrome was the Main Street Theater. Located between Second and Third streets, this movie house was quite the trendsetter. It was the first local theater to feature a “talkie” movie.
By the 1930s, the Main Street had been renamed the State Theater. Also by that time the Great Depression had impacted the lives of many local residents. As a result of those economic hardships a full theater was a rarity. In response, the local movie houses became creative promoters.
For example, the Fox Theater management enticed Napans to buy a ticket with a gimmick called “Treasure Event” night. Held every Tuesday evening, this game was similar to bingo and offered assorted prizes.
While the Fox played games, the State Theater offered its patrons practical gifts. Each week on randomly selected nights, the State Theater management gave dishes to the lucky ticket holders.
As the Depression continued and Hollywood’s Golden Era gained momentum, a new movie house was constructed on the northeast corner of Third and Franklin streets, the Uptown Theater. While the Uptown served as the site for special premieres for a few of the many movies filmed in Napa County, such as “They Knew What They Wanted” and “This Earth Is Mine,” Napa County and its residents were already old hands at being in films.
In 1913, Napa County was the star of its own movie. The Napa Daily Journal reported all the details of this special feature film in an article titled, “To Boost Our City.”
The article stated, “The moving picture man made his appearance in Napa Saturday afternoon, and in a few weeks the people of Napa will be offered the opportunity of seeing themselves as others see them, when the films taken Saturday are to be shown at a local picture house.”
It continued, “With the idea of boosting Napa and showing just what sort of community it is, the movies were brought to Napa by Mr. B. M. Vigoreaux, Vice President of the Mutual Construction Co. of San Francisco. He is interested in the proposed improvements of the Marx property.” He devoted many frames of film to capturing the attributes of the property. The former Marx property is now part of the Hess Winery estate.
Vigoreaux also filmed a variety of local “daily living” scenes, such as the bustling downtown streets, sidewalks and stores filled with Napans going about their normal routines. Napa’s industries and other well known properties, including the Spreckles Stock Farm and Cameron Shirt Factory, were highlighted in the production. To wrap up the filming, Vigoreaux took panoramic shots of Napa and the valley from the vantage point of the Cup and Saucer Hill atop Montecito Boulevard. As for the fate of this film, hopefully, it still exists and simply has been forgotten—for now!
