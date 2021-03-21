Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Stories of Carneros

These marshes were fed by two freshwater creeks, Huichica and Carneros. The names of each stream translates into reflections of the area’s heritage. Huichica is the Native American name for the little ground or burrowing owls that inhabited abandoned squirrel holes in the banks of this creek.

Carneros Creek, or El Arroyo de Los Carneros, means “the creek of the sheep.” According to the late Luisa Vallejo Emparan (1856—1943), her father Mariano Vallejo told her how this name came about. In an area where the stream ran 20 feet or so below the hills, a flock of frightened sheep “stampeded and plunged over the cliff to their deaths in such numbers that their bodies blocked the channel.” When referring to the stream, many cited the accident and dubbed it Carneros Creek.

These streams were lined with willow, alder and ash. Prior to the 1830s and 1840s, the rolling hills and small valleys of the area were covered with magnificent oaks and wild oats. These grasses stood shoulder high. These wild grains provided fodder for both wild and domesticated animals.

Tule elk and deer grazed on those wild oats while the bear, cougars, bobcats and other predators fed on squirrels, rabbits and other small animals. To quote Duhig again, he remarked, “What a wildlife preserve it was in its early days.”