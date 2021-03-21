Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Stories of Carneros

Forgotten for many years, the Carneros area in the southwest of Napa County is now an acclaimed wine appellation. This diverse region possesses not only fertile soils but also a rich heritage.
The area now known as the Carneros District is composed of three former land grants — Entre Napa, El Rincon de Los Carneros, and Huichica (wee-cheek-ah.) The latter rancho stretched west into Sonoma County. All three ranchos were granted between the years 1836 and 1846. The ranchos Entre Napa and Carneros were granted to Nicolas Higuera. Rancho Huichica belonged to Jacob Leese.
A sizable portion of these land grants consisted of saltwater marshes. These wetlands covered 25 miles within three counties — Marin, Napa, and Sonoma — and stretched inland 10 to 15 miles into these same counties.
According to Stewart Duhig’s book, “Huichica,” these marshes were “a veritable incubator for waterfowl and fur-bearing mammals, such as the fish and mussel eating mink and raccoon. There were literally millions of ducks and other waterfowl inhabiting the 10 or so miles of marsh, clear to San Pablo Bay ... My father (Isaac Duhig) told of running through the fields when he was a boy, about 1868—1875, in April and May and having to be careful not to step on any of the myriads of baby ducks and geese rising from their feeding grounds in such numbers they would darken the sun.”
These marshes were fed by two freshwater creeks, Huichica and Carneros. The names of each stream translates into reflections of the area’s heritage. Huichica is the Native American name for the little ground or burrowing owls that inhabited abandoned squirrel holes in the banks of this creek.
Carneros Creek, or El Arroyo de Los Carneros, means “the creek of the sheep.” According to the late Luisa Vallejo Emparan (1856—1943), her father Mariano Vallejo told her how this name came about. In an area where the stream ran 20 feet or so below the hills, a flock of frightened sheep “stampeded and plunged over the cliff to their deaths in such numbers that their bodies blocked the channel.” When referring to the stream, many cited the accident and dubbed it Carneros Creek.
These streams were lined with willow, alder and ash. Prior to the 1830s and 1840s, the rolling hills and small valleys of the area were covered with magnificent oaks and wild oats. These grasses stood shoulder high. These wild grains provided fodder for both wild and domesticated animals.
Tule elk and deer grazed on those wild oats while the bear, cougars, bobcats and other predators fed on squirrels, rabbits and other small animals. To quote Duhig again, he remarked, “What a wildlife preserve it was in its early days.”
As San Francisco gained more inhabitants in the 1850s, its limited space did not allow for much farming. But the main mode of transport, horses, mules, and oxen, needed, “fuel” — hay and grains. Enterprising individuals recruited crews of laborers, gathered teams of horses, and arranged for water transport to the Carneros area.
The scows anchored in the Huichica Slough and the crews, with the horse and plow in tow, waded to shore. The crews would spend all day harvesting the Carneros wild oats. Before the tide came in, the hay, grain, horses, equipment and crew were loaded onto the boat. With all aboard, and assisted by high tide, the scow would return to San Francisco.
Not long after these harvesting runs began, large subdivisions of the original land grants were sold to early settlers. Many of their names have become associated with the region, its roads and sites, such as Benoni Bentley, James Duhig, Francis Cutting and James Dealy.
As these individuals built a highly regarded reputation for themselves as farmers and local citizens, the Carneros District became known as one of the best agricultural areas of Napa County. Future columns will tell their stories and other Carneros memories.
