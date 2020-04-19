Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The Christian Brothers’ Mont La Salle Retreat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evoking thoughts of an early California castle with its striking edifice prominently visible from various vantage points along Redwood Road in Napa, the Mont La Salle chapel and its companion buildings are the setting for the serenity of the Christian Brothers retreat.

Nestled in the Mt. Veeder area, this Napa Valley icon was designed nearly 90 years ago to tend to two types of spirits - the development and growth of the human spirit and its faith, as well as the production of wines.

The current site of the retreat is a portion of its former Mt. Veeder property. At one time, it also included what is now the Hess Collection Winery. Decades before the Christian Brothers established their Mont La Salle campus, this vineyard and winery estate had been established around 1903 by a German immigrant named Theodore Gier (pronounced like the word “gear.”)

During Prohibition, Gier managed to get himself into a lot of trouble with the law and its enforcers. For instance, he tried to transport his wine, which was illegal. As a result, among a number of other issues, the Gier wine estate was listed for sale.