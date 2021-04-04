Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The exemplary Chancellor Hartson

Our local history is filled with important, famous, and sometimes infamous Napans. They all contributed in some way to the character of Napa and the quality of life we presently enjoy. One of these individuals was Chancellor Hartson. Without hesitation, he can be described as extraordinary rather than merely important.
Hartson was one of Napa’s most distinguished pioneers, citizens, and statesman. Hartson came to California in 1850 not for the riches of the Mother Lode but for the wealth of abundant opportunity in California.
In July 1851, Hartson settled in Napa. Shortly thereafter, this 28-year-old, native New Yorker, opened his private law practice in Napa City.
By September of 1851, Hartson was elected to the office of Napa County District Attorney. This would be the beginning of a long political career encompassing 38 years of Hartson’s life.
At the conclusion of his two-year term as the local district attorney, Hartson was elected county judge and dutifully served for five years. While a judge, in 1856, Hartson helped organize the California Republican Party.
Impressed with Hartson and his capabilities, Napans voted him into the State Assembly in 1861. The following year, a vacancy opened in the State Senate. Hartson was selected to fill the post to represent Napa County until 1866. After a brief hiatus from public life, Hartson was once again elected to the Assembly in 1879. He held that post for two terms.
What was unique about this re-election, especially in contrast to our career politicians of today, is that Hartson did not want the job. In fact, according to various sources of that time, Hartson was re-elected despite his active and vocal protest to the nomination.
Hartson was well respected and admired by his constituents and fellow politicians. He was recognized as one of the keenest minds in the State Legislature. Hartson was also highly regarded for his excellence in oration and some of his speeches have been handed down through the years as examples of finely crafted rhetoric.
This reputation of excellence gained Hartson notice beyond Napa and even California. U.S. President James Garfield appointed Hartson to the post of collector of the Port of San Francisco.
Hartson accepted that appointment and fulfilled the obligations of that office for a number of years. As expected, he conducted himself in the same outstanding manner he had bought to all of his endeavors. While performing his political duties, Hartson also devoted a great deal of himself to the welfare and improvement of Napa City and County.
When Hartson left public life as well as his law practice in 1866, his intention was to permanently retire from politics to pursue new interests. During that sabbatical, Hartson did have an opportunity between 1866 and 1871 to focus on the progress and needs of Napa. He was instrumental in securing Napa as the location for the State Insane Asylum, (or State Hospital as it is now known). Hartson served on its board of directors and was that body’s president for several years.
Also during this short “retirement” period, Hartson, along with other prominent Napans, organized the Bank of Napa in 1871. Hartson presided over this institution for eight years. The original Bank of Napa building was located in the financial district of Napa on the northwest corner of Main and Second streets. The original 1871 building was razed in 1923 to make way for the new Bank of Napa building. This Classical Revival style building was opened on August 24, 1924. Fortunately, this structure with its exquisite interior details still stands today. It also continues to serve as a bank.
Throughout his entire political career, Hartson had three constants in his personal life. One was his wife, Electa, to whom he was married for 35 years. Only his death ended their devotion to one another. The second was their three children. The third was their Napa home, which once occupied a large block bounded by Third, Main, Coombs, and Fifth streets. (The county administration and justice buildings currently fill this site.) Before Hartson’s death at the age of 65 in 1889, he and Electa downsized their place of residency. They had moved to the new, up-and-coming residential area of Fuller Park.
Through his endeavors, Hartson contributed substantially to the growth and development as well as improved the quality of local life and living.
Announcement
Hartson and his wife Electa will be two of the many local historical figures to be featured in my upcoming Napa Parks and Recreation course titled “Pivotal People and Events from Napa County’s Past.” This Zoom presentation course will be offered on Thursdays, April 8 to 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. For more details about, and to register for, this course, please, visit https://secure.rec1.com/CA/napa-ca/catalog. Thank you!
Contact Rebecca Yerger at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.