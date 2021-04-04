Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The exemplary Chancellor Hartson

Also during this short “retirement” period, Hartson, along with other prominent Napans, organized the Bank of Napa in 1871. Hartson presided over this institution for eight years. The original Bank of Napa building was located in the financial district of Napa on the northwest corner of Main and Second streets. The original 1871 building was razed in 1923 to make way for the new Bank of Napa building. This Classical Revival style building was opened on August 24, 1924. Fortunately, this structure with its exquisite interior details still stands today. It also continues to serve as a bank.

Throughout his entire political career, Hartson had three constants in his personal life. One was his wife, Electa, to whom he was married for 35 years. Only his death ended their devotion to one another. The second was their three children. The third was their Napa home, which once occupied a large block bounded by Third, Main, Coombs, and Fifth streets. (The county administration and justice buildings currently fill this site.) Before Hartson’s death at the age of 65 in 1889, he and Electa downsized their place of residency. They had moved to the new, up-and-coming residential area of Fuller Park.

Through his endeavors, Hartson contributed substantially to the growth and development as well as improved the quality of local life and living.

Announcement