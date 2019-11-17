“First Lady of St. Helena” was a title bestowed upon the late Ivy May Loeber in the mid-1900s. This title was given in recognition of this native daughter’s tireless efforts to preserve local history.
“History is not dates. History is events, and events are created by people," Loeber said while speaking of her dream of a county museum. "I believe you can learn more in a half-an-hour of seeing something you can feel than in hours of reading.”
The active Upvalley resident was a charter member of the Napa County Historical Society and served as its president for many years. She championed the rescue and restoration of the Bale Mill. She established the Napa Valley Junior Historical Society.
Loeber presided over the St. Helena Women’s Improvement Club for over four years. She spent another four years chairing the California History and Landmark committee of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Loeber successfully obtained landmark status for 22 California sites, seven of which were local. She chaired the Well Baby Conference for seven years and taught Sunday School for 44 years, which resulted in 23 god-children.
Loeber was also the catalyst for saving the street lights of St. Helena.
Loeber began her local historian career when most individuals would have been considering retirement. Her love for all things historical was awakened around 1942-45. Born on Nov. 21, 1880 at the family homestead south of St. Helena, Loeber was 62-65 years old when she relented to a friend’s request for a favor.
Charles Corbin White persuaded Loeber to chair the Napa County Research committee around 1942-45. White was the chair of the California Centennial committee. In preparation for the state’s 100th birthday, Loeber said the “State Legislature allotted $1,000 to each county to organize historical research and do what it could to preserve its own long-neglected local histories.” She served as chair of the research committee until 1950.
From the 1940s until her death, Loeber assertively pursued her late-in-life career. She was also know to be a stickler for detail. Loeber said, “I do what I do as my contribution to my generation.” Her zeal for her career did ruffle some local feathers. However, overall, her dedication to preserving Napa County’s history was greatly appreciated by most locals.
An excerpt of an open letter written in 1968 by Napa Register editor Ross P. Game illustrates this point. “You have made history a living thing for so many. Ivy, everyone considering you a friend -- and there are so very, very many in this category -- considers you a wonderful gal.”
Another example of her standing and high regard came in 1965. When introducing Resolution 511, state Assemblyman Pearce Young said, “This woman is one of the first citizens of Napa County. It is fitting that she be honored by her state for the many contributions she has made to her community and the commonwealth at large. Miss Loeber is one of the truly great women of Napa County. It is a pleasure for me to introduce this resolution to honor such an outstanding citizen of our valley.”
Fueled by those kudos, Loeber intensified her efforts to engender a true interest in and enthusiasm for history, especially for the younger generation. “My work is dedicated to that,” she said.
Loeber also readily admitted when she was younger she “positively abhorred history.”
“My job is to stimulate an interest in area history so that our youth will appreciate their heritage and understand its connection and influence with the present and future,” she said.
As a result, her favorite project was the Junior Historical Society for local youths ages 8 to 18. By that time, she was walking with a silver-tipped cane, due to arthritis, and was a dignified older woman. That was not always the case. When Loeber was 15 years old, circa 1895, her father decided to return to his native Baltimore, Maryland with his family.
“Miss Loeber laughs,” began a 1959 Napa Register article, “when recalling her move to the East. ‘My father said he was raising three tomboys and he had to take them back east so that they could become ladies.’”
For the next 50 years or so, Loeber “hop-scotched” between her West and East Coast homes. Wanting to settle in one place, she made a decision. “I couldn’t give up the romantic legend and comfortable style of life in Napa County. I decided to stay here (in St. Helena) permanently.”
Just a few days before her death on Jan. 9, 1969, and while under going cancer treatments, 88-year-old Loeber said, “I have lived a long and exciting life.”