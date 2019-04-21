Today is Earth Day. With this in mind, it seems appropriate to offer an historical overview of a significant Napa County natural resource — the Napa River.
This local waterway runs the entire length of Napa Valley, from the Mt. St. Helena area headwaters to the San Pablo Bay. Early pioneer settlers marveled at the abundance of the river and its tributaries. During the salmon season the fish were so numerous their sunlit scales created the illusion the waterways were made of liquid silver. In addition to supplying food sources, throughout history, the river has played an essential role in the development of Napa County and its communities. Without it, this area would be very different.
The Napa River is considered navigable up to the Third Street area of Napa. During the earlier years of local history, it provided a reliable means of transportation of people and goods.
The first ship to dock along the banks of the Napa River was “The Sacramento” in 1844. Shortly thereafter, to provide a greater ease for passengers and cargo to embark and disembark, a wharf was constructed at the foot of Division Street just south of the present-day Hatt-Napa Mill-Napa River Inn complex.
Over time, other docks and wharves were built to serve individual businesses, such as the Hatt Warehouse and Sawyer Tanning Company. The water vessels using these wharves substantially increased with the arrival of the local steamboat transportation era, 1850—1920s.
The first steamer to dock at Napa was the “Dolphin” in 1850. According to local lore, the ship was so small the on-shore spectators could see its captain, Turner Baxter, before they could spot the vessel or even its smoke stack. While that may be a bit of over exaggeration, the “Dolphin” was diminutive. As a result, its passengers and cargo had to be carefully loaded and unloaded in order to prevent its capsizing.
With the commencement of those steamer services, Napa County communities, especially Napa, experienced an industrial and business boom era. The banks of the river became lined with manufacturing enterprises, such as Cameron Shirt Factory, Bachelder’s Windmill Company, Uncle Sam’s and the nearby Migliavacca wineries plus others. The River’s banks Upvalley, while primarily lined by agricultural lands, also had its share of businesses and industries.
Unfortunately, as a general practice, these riverfront businesses dumped their waste—chemicals, animal remains, broken and/or damages mechanical parts, etc.—into the Napa River. This practice lead to the gross pollution and near destruction of the local riparian environment and habitats. Also, in order to expand and improve the steamer services, the river was dredged to deepen the channel. This removal of its natural rock bottom further damaged the riparian ecosystems.
By the 1940s and through the 1960s, the heavily polluted waters could no longer support life causing massive fish-kills. Photographs from that time document these events and showed thousands of fish floating on the river’s surface as well as lining its banks.
This pollution accompanied by the practice of filling in the wetlands were responsible for destroying the marshland habitats for generations of their indigenous mink, shrimp, waterfowl and other animal residents. In fact the Napa River and its wetlands were on the brink of irreversible destruction by the late 1960s-early 1970s.
However, beginning years earlier, some locals had realized the desperate condition of the Napa River. Those early environmentalists were primarily outdoor enthusiasts—hunters, fishermen and boaters. Although the prevailing river pollution practices and land use mismanagement continued into the 1970s, the efforts to repair and restore the health of the Napa River and wetlands gained momentum and increased its ranks to include “power-brokers” and politicians. Over the balance of the 20th century, the river and its wetlands were recognized as desirable ecosystems needing respectful use and care verses being a dumping ground.
As the new millennium approached and began, those and continuing efforts began to produce successful results. Steelhead salmon have returned to the Napa River and its tributaries as well as the local marshland waterfowl, shellfish and mammals populations are increasing.
The water quality and safety improvements have also brought the return of another mammal—humans—to the river. Many individuals now find pleasure kayaking, paddle-boarding and boating on the Napa River in waters once considered too dangerous for human contact.
The Napa River, its tributaries and wetlands have almost come full circle in their health and well being, Also, while there is still room for improvement, the Napa River is once again recognized as an important and vital natural resource.