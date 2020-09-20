Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legacy of Luther and Elizabeth Evans

One Napa businessman, Luther J. Evans, made life in the here-and-now as well as the here-after more comfortable for his fellow Napans. Professionally, he owned and operated his namesake enterprise, Evans Shoe Company, known for its high-quality, stylish yet comfortable footwear. Later in life, he and his wife, Elizabeth, left a substantial bequest to Tulocay Cemetery to build the memorial mausoleum.
Evans established his local shoe factory around the turn of the 20th century. It was originally located on Pine Street south and west of downtown Napa in an area dotted with light industrial manufacturing businesses.
The Evans Shoe Company was a thriving business. In a relatively short period of time after its opening, a larger facility was needed to meet the consumers’ demand for its products. The Pine Street location could not accommodate a larger manufacturing plant. As a result, Evans sought out and found an alternate location big enough for the proposed new factory in East Napa on Sixth Street just off of Soscol Avenue.
For a time, Evans partnered with another local shoe mogul, William Keig, a member of the one-time local favorite retailer Keig Show store. The Evans-Keig shoe partnership, although mutually beneficial, it was only a brief business arrangement.
While his business and professional life were of great importance to Evans, and afforded him a good life, he also enjoyed a fulfilling personal life. Evans shared his life with his wife Elizabeth - or Lucy as she was known by most everyone in town. Although they had no children, their various residences were quite large.
Their first house, built in the late-1800s, was a 10-room, multiple story, Queen Ann-style building. Visually, it dominated its Ornduff Street, now California Boulevard, neighborhood. It was located near the present-day Storck’s Garage. Their grand home was torn down in the mid-1900s to make way for a Gulf Oil Company service station.
Ironically, Evans was a fancier of any type or mode of transportation. In the days before the combustion engine was king of the roadways, Evans had a well-appointed stable built on their property to house his thoroughbred horses that drew the Evans’ stylish surrey about town.
By the time Luther and Lucy moved into their next home, located on the northwest corner of Clay and Seminary Streets, the Evans’ fine surrey and horses had been retired and replaced by an automobile. But, it was no ordinary car. It was an all-electric powered vehicle. In the days long before public charging stations, Luther built a garage specially outfitted with a battery storage unit where he could charge the batteries of his prized electric automobile.
Later in life, Luther and Lucy began to downsize their lives, beginning with their final earthly dwelling located on the northeast corner of Second and Warren Streets. The design of their home as well as the focus of their lives reflected the social austerities of the Great Depression, among other significant events of that time.
Both Luther and Lucy became increasingly more civic-minded as each new year of the 20th century passed on. Both of them were deeply committed to the missions of the various philanthropic organizations of which they were members. But, the realities of war and the Spanish influenza pandemic moved Luther and Lucy to take even greater personal action.
During those trying times, the Evanses witnessed the devastating effects brought to local families and the community when a local young adult became an causality of World War I. But, an even greater catalyst of their action was the loss of local lives to the Spanish flu pandemic, 1918-1919.
At its height in Napa, and Napa County, the influenza death toll rose so rapidly the local cemeteries were overwhelmed. At Tulocay Cemetery, the receiving vault was overcrowded with the remains of those claimed by the disease and awaiting burial. Part of the problem was the challenge of digging the graves, by hand, into the rocky soils of Tulocay Cemetery.
Alarmed and concerned by this situation, the Evans decided to make a generous donation, gift, to Tulocay for the construction of a new and larger receiving vault to help alleviate the problem. Oddly and for unknown reasons, their bequest of $10,000 was delayed for about two decades. It became a posthumous gift following Elizabeth, Lucy’s, death in 1938, six years after Luther’s passing. Following Tulocay Cemetery’s receipt of the bequest, the cemetery board discussed the matter at great length before finally voting in favor of the new receiving vault.
When completed in June 1940, the building contained far more than a receiving vault. It also included a crematory and the Evans Memorial Chapel. Until more recently, the building was known as the Evans Memorial Mausoleum.
Over time, it has been expanded to eventually reach its current size. Also, another fairly recent modification is its name being changed to the Tulocay Memorial Mausoleum. Regardless of that alteration, the Evans generosity inspired by the harsh realities of challenging times provided, and continues to provide, Napans peace of mind during difficult life passages.
(A special thank you to Nancy S. Brennan for providing the historical information about the Evans’ bequest to Tulocay Cemetery and their mausoleum.)
