Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legacy of Luther and Elizabeth Evans

Both Luther and Lucy became increasingly more civic-minded as each new year of the 20th century passed on. Both of them were deeply committed to the missions of the various philanthropic organizations of which they were members. But, the realities of war and the Spanish influenza pandemic moved Luther and Lucy to take even greater personal action.

During those trying times, the Evanses witnessed the devastating effects brought to local families and the community when a local young adult became an causality of World War I. But, an even greater catalyst of their action was the loss of local lives to the Spanish flu pandemic, 1918-1919.

At its height in Napa, and Napa County, the influenza death toll rose so rapidly the local cemeteries were overwhelmed. At Tulocay Cemetery, the receiving vault was overcrowded with the remains of those claimed by the disease and awaiting burial. Part of the problem was the challenge of digging the graves, by hand, into the rocky soils of Tulocay Cemetery.