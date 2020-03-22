Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legend of Stag’s Leap

As the terrain of the eastern mid-valley hills grew steeper and more challenging, the number of the hunting band dwindled to about a half dozen. Finally having reached the stag’s perch, the men fanned out to cover as many possible vantage points to shoot, kill and “bag” the prized buck.

And then, they waited. The minutes turned to hours as the early evening’s golden glow gave way to the low dusky then dark night sky. However, that void was gradually pierced by the bright and illuminating beams of the rising full moon.

Filled with anxious anticipation, the hunters erratically scanned the rocky crags for the leaping stag. A pall of disappointment temporarily fell over the hunters as the moon had fully risen and there had been no sight of the stag.

Then, as if appearing from nowhere, the men spotted the magnificent stag leaping from the crags above them. The men quickly scrambled up the rough terrain as best they could. Once in position, they began firing at the stag who led them further up the rough mountainous landscape.