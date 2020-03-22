Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legend of Stag’s Leap

The abundance of Napa Valley goes beyond the bounty harvested from local vineyards, farms and ranches. The Napa Valley is also prolific in local legends and lore. These stories range from the ordinary to unusual to almost mystical. One example of the latter tells the tale of how one Napa County locality received its name of Stag’s Leap.
This story has ancient roots reaching back to the times when the local Native Americans were the only Napa Valley residents. Their elders spoke of a grand mystical buck endowed with magnificent antlers that would jump, almost fly, from the craggy rock out-croppings of the eastern Napa County hills. This rugged hillside is located east of what is now known as Yountville and Silverado Trail. The legend also said this leaping stag, actually his silhouette, could only be seen during full moons.
This legend was past down through the generations of the local Native Americans. It eventually reached the ears of the early Napa Valley pioneer settlers circa 1840s-1850s. Most of these pioneers discounted the story of the magnificent and mystical leaping stag as a fanciful tale.
However, this dismissive attitude was challenged when some of the pioneers settlers saw, from a distance, the soaring silhouette of the fabled buck for themselves. With appetites whetted by thoughts of such an incredible quarry, a small band of these early pioneer settlers set out to track, hunt and kill the leaping stag.
As the terrain of the eastern mid-valley hills grew steeper and more challenging, the number of the hunting band dwindled to about a half dozen. Finally having reached the stag’s perch, the men fanned out to cover as many possible vantage points to shoot, kill and “bag” the prized buck.
And then, they waited. The minutes turned to hours as the early evening’s golden glow gave way to the low dusky then dark night sky. However, that void was gradually pierced by the bright and illuminating beams of the rising full moon.
You have free articles remaining.
Filled with anxious anticipation, the hunters erratically scanned the rocky crags for the leaping stag. A pall of disappointment temporarily fell over the hunters as the moon had fully risen and there had been no sight of the stag.
Then, as if appearing from nowhere, the men spotted the magnificent stag leaping from the crags above them. The men quickly scrambled up the rough terrain as best they could. Once in position, they began firing at the stag who led them further up the rough mountainous landscape.
As they were about the reach the ridge top, the stag began to make a great jump between two widely separated crags. At that very moment, one of the hunters had a clear view of the stag. Simultaneously, with a penetrating gaze, the stag looked into that hunter’s eyes which, at first, did not seem to interfere with that hunter’s aim as he pulled his rifle’s trigger.
As the rifle blast echoed throughout the crags, the stag dropped from view. The hunters scrambled down to the crevasse below where they swore they had seen the stag fall. However, once they reached the bottom of that crevasse, there was no sign of the stag. They searched the vicinity in vain until they heard the sounds of hooves pawing on the crags above them.
As the men looked up, they were bewildered by the sight of the magnificent stag leaping from crag to crag. While dumb-founded by and in awe of the sight of the soaring buck, the men realized they were out-witted by and no match for the wily stag. The men then retreated down the hill to their fellow hunters waiting below.
The story of this encounter became legendary and quickly spread throughout the pioneers’ Napa County settlements. In honor of the cunning, magnificent and mystical soaring buck, the pioneer settlers of Napa County named the site of this encounter Stag’s Leap.
And, it has been said, the silhouette of the soaring buck, the leaping stag, continues to be seen, even in the present day, when the full moon rises over the eastern Napa County ridge tops.
Email Rebecca Yerger at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.