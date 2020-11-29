Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legend of the old soaked oak

The bounty of Napa Valley and County has harvested more than viticultural and agricultural commodities. It has also produced an abundance of local legends and lore including the tale of the Old Soaked Oak.
For generations, the local harvest and crush were followed by grapes luxuriating in fermentation and aging into fine Napa Valley wines. However, this time-honored tradition has been interrupted on occasion by social and political causes. One particular interruption was Prohibition during the early 1900s.
While it was a serious matter, Prohibition and its enforcement did indirectly inspire an amusing local legend. This Napa Valley fable is rooted in the propensity of the U.S. Treasury agents to conduct surprise inspections to check the wine levels of American as well as local tanks, barrels and bottles.
The story begins when an agent appeared at Beringer Winery, located just north of St. Helena, to check and record the winery’s tank and barrel levels. That inspection revealed there was a drop in fluid levels at Beringer. Although that loss was within an acceptable percentage due to natural causes—evaporation.
There was a problem, however, with one of the larger Beringer wine tanks. It had an unusually significant and unacceptable drop of its fluid level. With further investigation and a subsequent inspection of that tank, it was discovered the tank had a serious crack hidden from view by the adjacent tanks. Under the direction of the Treasury agent, the tank was temporarily drained, then repaired, refilled, and officially resealed.
While breathing a sigh of relief for having a valid reason for their wine loss, the Beringer family was inspired to spin a humorous yarn to explain the reason for their initially failed wine level test.
The legend of the “Soaked Oak” starts with a description of a tree on the Beringer property — a stately, old, upright tree native oak that proudly stood near the Beringer Winery cellar.
Over time, however, this tree developed a bazaar new growth habit. Its massive limbs began to grow in an almost sagging or drooping manner with erratic undulations. Its new form was noticed by all of the Beringer family, friends and employees. It was a frequent topic of conversation at the winery. These discussions commonly pondered why the old oak tree was growing in that manner and what could have caused such a drastic and dramatic change.
As time wore on, this strange new form of the old oak tree grew even more bazaar. But still, no one had the slightest idea or even a clue as to the why, how or what was going on with the old oak tree. Even expert arborists were baffled by the tree’s behavior.
Although a curiosity and an easy topic of conversation, life and work at the Beringer Winery continued on as usual. During maintenance and repair work, it was discovered that one of the largest Beringer wine tanks was mysteriously losing a significant amount of its contents. Fearing a crack that could potentially lead to a catastrophic failure of the tank, it was decided to empty the tank as soon as possible in order to inspect and repair it.
The tank’s wine was transferred to other tanks and barrels and once it was properly ventilated and safe to enter, the tank inspected for such mundane problems and damage as cracks and warping.
However, low and behold, the cellar master discovered that the base of the large wooden tank had been punctured by an enormous and curlicued section of a tree root. Further investigation revealed it was a root of the once stately, oak tree standing just outside of the cellar.
The legend claims that the grand old oak tree became so inebriated as it took up and absorbed more and more wine, it could no longer grow upright, like a drunk who could not stand up.
And so, the once stately and upright oak tree, now sprawling and lackadaisical, was nicknamed the “Old Soaked Oak.”
