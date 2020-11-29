Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The legend of the old soaked oak

While breathing a sigh of relief for having a valid reason for their wine loss, the Beringer family was inspired to spin a humorous yarn to explain the reason for their initially failed wine level test.

The legend of the “Soaked Oak” starts with a description of a tree on the Beringer property — a stately, old, upright tree native oak that proudly stood near the Beringer Winery cellar.

Over time, however, this tree developed a bazaar new growth habit. Its massive limbs began to grow in an almost sagging or drooping manner with erratic undulations. Its new form was noticed by all of the Beringer family, friends and employees. It was a frequent topic of conversation at the winery. These discussions commonly pondered why the old oak tree was growing in that manner and what could have caused such a drastic and dramatic change.

As time wore on, this strange new form of the old oak tree grew even more bazaar. But still, no one had the slightest idea or even a clue as to the why, how or what was going on with the old oak tree. Even expert arborists were baffled by the tree’s behavior.