Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The remarkable early women educators in Napa Valley

One of her successors would be Irene M. Snow. In 1916, the 15-year-old Snow accepted her first educational position as the teacher of the High Valley School in Chiles Valley. The isolated, one-room school house served students grades 1-8. Those students rode for miles by horseback to reach the school. To advance her career, Snow left that school and Napa County, briefly.

Upon her return to the area in 1923, Snow became the first principal of the then-newly constructed Salvador Elementary School. A few years later, 1927, she became the principal of Shearer Elementary School, a post she would hold for nearly a decade. As she performed the duties of that job, Snow’s talents, skills and dedication to educating Napa’s youths garnered her the community’s regard and respect. These qualities were also acknowledged by her superiors.

In 1936, Snow became the Napa City Superintendent of Elementary Schools. Her leadership skills were held in high esteem by both her colleagues and subordinates. Some said Snow had a certain finesse, which usually gave her what she wanted. That ability would continue to serve her well, especially in the 1940s and 1950s.