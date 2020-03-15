Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The remarkable early women educators in Napa Valley

The first profession to provide the opportunity for women to respectably work outside of the home was in the field of education. The list of Napa County women educators is quite lengthy. However, some of these women stand out as pioneers in our county’s educational development and history. A cross-section of some of these remarkable women is the focus of this column.
The first Napa Valley educator was a woman and Donner Party survivor, Sarah Graves Fosdick Ritchey Forbes. In the late 1840s she and her students pursued the “3Rs” in the county’s first, and California’s second, non-church- affiliated school. Their crude classroom with its open walls and thatched roof presented Forbes with unique teaching challenges, such as curious wildlife wandering into the space. A year later, William Nash constructed a wood frame building on his upvalley property, located near the present-day Bothe State Park, to serve as Forbes’ classroom.
By the 1890s, the classroom facilities had vastly improved throughout Napa County. Also by that time, women were gaining stature within the local educational field. A watershed moment in that progress was the election of Anna E. Dixon to the post of Napa County Superintendent of Schools.
In addition to her general administrative responsibilities, this St. Helena resident traveled to all the county’s schools to review curriculum and conditions. These journeys took Dixon to remote areas of the county, which required at least a two-day round trip. In carrying out her duties, Dixon paved the way for other local women to achieve leadership roles in education.
One of her successors would be Irene M. Snow. In 1916, the 15-year-old Snow accepted her first educational position as the teacher of the High Valley School in Chiles Valley. The isolated, one-room school house served students grades 1-8. Those students rode for miles by horseback to reach the school. To advance her career, Snow left that school and Napa County, briefly.
Upon her return to the area in 1923, Snow became the first principal of the then-newly constructed Salvador Elementary School. A few years later, 1927, she became the principal of Shearer Elementary School, a post she would hold for nearly a decade. As she performed the duties of that job, Snow’s talents, skills and dedication to educating Napa’s youths garnered her the community’s regard and respect. These qualities were also acknowledged by her superiors.
In 1936, Snow became the Napa City Superintendent of Elementary Schools. Her leadership skills were held in high esteem by both her colleagues and subordinates. Some said Snow had a certain finesse, which usually gave her what she wanted. That ability would continue to serve her well, especially in the 1940s and 1950s.
In the early 1940s, Napa’s population increased rapidly due to the influx of war effort workers. Initially, these individuals arrived here to work to work at military support industries, such as Napa’s Basalt Shipyard. But many of these temporary residents chose to stay in Napa following the end of World War II. As a result, the schools were quickly exceeding their capacities. Snow readily recognized the need for more schools. Using her “certain finesse,” she championed the school bond campaign. The election resulted in passage of the school building bond measures.
For another dozen years or so, Snow continued to watch over the education of Napa’s youth. In 1952, Snow retired as the Napa City Superintendent of Elementary Schools. On April 28, 1959, a new school located on Foster Road, the Irene M. Snow Elementary School, was dedicated in her honor and memory.
A contemporary of Snow’s was Mary P. Hoyt. However, she began her career in education a year later, 1917, and in Montana. She arrived in California a decade later and finally arrived in Napa in 1941. Hoyt began her local career as a mathematics substitute teacher. However, she quickly became the head counselor at Napa High School. In 1943, Hoyt was appointed principal of Lincoln Elementary School where she carried out the responsibilities of that post until her retirement in 1961.
Her reputation as a high-caliber educator and administrator was recognized far beyond the Napa County limits. Hoyt was the president of the California Elementary School Administrators Association and a member of the California State Study on Education council. In 1959, she was listed in “Who’s Who in American Education.” However, her greatest honor and achievement was to serve as a member of President Eisenhower’s Commission on Education.
For more than 170 years, Napa Valley women have assumed the roles and responsibility of molding the future through educating the youth of their era. These professional women have also illuminated the way to greater life options for future generations of women.