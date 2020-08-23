Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The story of 'The Queen'

Shortly after the official opening of the Queen, its medical staff held its first meeting where the doctors unanimously approved a resolution authored by Dr. Dwight Murray, Sr. The resolution opened with a statement of thanks and appreciation to all who assisted with the hospital project.

It continued with a pledge of the doctors to secure state-of-the-art medical care equipment and procedures for the improved well-being and health of the community. Based on details within historical records, the doctors experienced little to no difficulties in upholding that pledge.

On a regular basis, local organizations donated gifts of medical equipment to the hospital. For instance, in 1960, Beverly Hafeli, president of the Eschol Parlor of the Native Daughters, along with Clyde Evensen, president of the Native Sons of Napa, presented Sister Bernedette with an incubator.

An event about five years later illustrates the community’s support of the Queen. It was a fund raiser for the hospital’s first of many expansion project fund campaigns. Held in July 1963, this community barbecue was staged at the Town and Country fairgrounds in Napa. For $5, ages 12 and up, the ticket-holder could enjoy carnival rides and games, pony rides, dunking booths, a western saloon, serenades by the Sweet Adelines and an old-fashioned barbecue.