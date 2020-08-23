Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: The story of 'The Queen'

About a month ago, Memory Lane featured an historical overview of Napa’s early health care and first community hospitals. That column ended with the closing of the Parks Victory Memorial and opening of the Queen of the Valley Hospitals in 1958. Today, the historical account of Napa’s medical facilities will continue with an overview of the Queen of the Valley Hospital’s early days.
As World War II was nearing its conclusion, Napans were facing the challenging community issue of adequate medical facilities. The problem was the then current hospital, Parks Victory Memorial on Jefferson Street, was unable to effectively serve the community. Soon, the community acknowledged the inevitable: Napa needed a new hospital.
After reaching that conclusion, a community-wide fund-raising campaign for building a new hospital was initiated by three local businessmen. One of these men, Jean Bertain, contacted his long-time acquaintance, Reverend Mother Francis of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, to assist with the project.
Their help was sought due to their extensive experience in the administration of institutions, such as hospitals. During the negotiation period with Reverend Mother Francis, the question of the name for the purposed new hospital came up. After much consideration, the name chosen was Queen of the Valley Hospital. Following those successful negotiations, the Sisters assumed the responsibilities of running Parks Victory Memorial Hospital on May 1, 1953. They also actively participated in the fund raising campaign for “the Queen.”
As part of that new management, Ernest Isley became chairman of “the Queen’s” fund campaign. A total of $1.5 million was raised for the construction of the new hospital. These funds came from numerous sources, including individuals, corporations, medical groups and philanthropic organizations such as Community Projects.
The realization of a new community hospital came a step closer on July 4, 1955. On that day, Reverend Mother Francis turned the first shovelful of earth during an official ground-breaking ceremony. Sisters Paul and Bernedette, hospital administrators, as well as community leaders, including Napa City Manager Lee Roberts and Napa County Supervisor N.D. Clark, participated in those ceremonies.
By the end of 1957, the new 100-bed hospital was essentially complete. To further advance its progress, an afternoon program on Dec. 15, 1957 served as the dedication of the exterior wall sculpture of the Blessed Virgin Mary as well as the flag and its pole donated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW.
With the construction project complete, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange officially opened “the Queen” on March 3, 1958. The hospital chapel was also blessed during those dedication ceremonies. The chapel was built with Swedish and Italian marble and by local stonemason Mryon V. Simich. It was presented to the Sisters and community by A. Rota, Simich and E. J. Claffey. Its backdrop of handmade Philippine mother-of-pearl kappa shell was the gift of Helen Elias.
Shortly after the official opening of the Queen, its medical staff held its first meeting where the doctors unanimously approved a resolution authored by Dr. Dwight Murray, Sr. The resolution opened with a statement of thanks and appreciation to all who assisted with the hospital project.
It continued with a pledge of the doctors to secure state-of-the-art medical care equipment and procedures for the improved well-being and health of the community. Based on details within historical records, the doctors experienced little to no difficulties in upholding that pledge.
On a regular basis, local organizations donated gifts of medical equipment to the hospital. For instance, in 1960, Beverly Hafeli, president of the Eschol Parlor of the Native Daughters, along with Clyde Evensen, president of the Native Sons of Napa, presented Sister Bernedette with an incubator.
An event about five years later illustrates the community’s support of the Queen. It was a fund raiser for the hospital’s first of many expansion project fund campaigns. Held in July 1963, this community barbecue was staged at the Town and Country fairgrounds in Napa. For $5, ages 12 and up, the ticket-holder could enjoy carnival rides and games, pony rides, dunking booths, a western saloon, serenades by the Sweet Adelines and an old-fashioned barbecue.
According to the 1963 Napa Register, the master chef for the barbecue was Constable E.E. Buxton because he had been preparing deep pit barbecues for many years. The article went on to say the beef for the barbecue was donated by local ranchers, A.E. Alexander, Al and Peter Gasser, Ernest Gunther and Frank Zwissig.
As the doctors successfully upheld their pledge to advance health care through donations of equipment and funds for expansion projects, they were also accountable to uphold a second and even more important part of the 1958 resolution. The Queen of the Valley Hospital’s medical staff also promised to always serve those who needed their help regardless of the individual’s race, creed, religion or economic status.
