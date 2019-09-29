Napa County residents have always been ready and willing to lend a helping hand.
For instance, when the U.S. entered World War I during the early 1900s, locals organized relief and aid groups, clubs and societies throughout Napa County. One such group was located near Calistoga, along the east side of the valley. It was a collection of some civic-minded women who established their own benevolent corps to join in the cause. But it quickly became a place where friendships were formed and kept for a lifetime.
Most of these Upvalley women had homes along Silverado Trail where they believed the sun shone longer and brighter than on the western side of Calistoga. They theorized the west side of town had less sunlight later in the day due to the shadow created by the western ridges of the Napa Valley hills. In honor of this belief, or theory, they named their relief corps, “The Sunnyside Club.”
Originally, the club consisted of 12 women, all of whom were housewives on farms. Four of these founding members were: Ella Taylor, Dotty Adams, Mrs. Teal and Mrs. Boland, Sr. Many of The Sunnyside Club members were related to one another.
Every week, they convened at a different member’s home, with their children in tow, to help with the war effort. While knitting and sewing apparel for the American soldiers overseas, they chatted about their families as well as the latest happenings in and around town. As the years passed, they became close friends.
Following the war’s conclusion, the club members decided to continue meeting as The Sunnyside Club. However, they did make a few changes. First, the purpose of their gatherings would be purely social. Second, the club meetings would be held twice a month instead of weekly. The final change was to charge membership dues of 10 cents per meeting.
Those dues were collected for the cards and gifts to be purchased in celebration of members’ special events or to wish an ailing member well. If their treasury grew too large, club gave cash donations to various charities and other worthy causes, such as the Red Cross, Native American schools and programs for children in need.
At their bi-monthly luncheons, the hostess had the opportunity to show off a bit. Her table was set with linen, crystal, silver and china as well as laden with her best epicurean delights. After the meal, the members shared conversations while they did fancywork—knitting, embroidery and crochet. Their children generally played with toys in another room.
Twice a year, the members had extra-special luncheons. The Sunnyside Club was divided into two groups, the Lambs and Nuts. The Lambs were those members whose birthdays were within the first half of the year. The Nuts were born in the second half of the year. At these two special luncheons, the birthday girls were lavishly honored by the other half of the group. These birthday categories were appropriate for these farm women — lambing season was during the earlier part of the year while nuts were harvested later in the year.
With time, some of the original members had either moved or passed away. When there was a vacancy in the club, other Calistoga area women were invited to join. For instance, in 1940, one of these invitees was Catherine Evans. When she joined only a few of the original Sunnyside Club members were still active. They were Mrs. Boland, Sr. and her daughter-in-law Mary as well as sisters Ella Taylor and Marie Ward. Their sister-in-law, Jessave Williams, plus Calistoga’s librarian, Mabel McGill and her two daughters, Edith McGill and Mabel Coolidge, rounded out the group. As a side note, Coolidge played the piano at Calistoga’s Pollack movie theater.
While most of The Sunnyside Club members were longtime Calistoga residents, Evans and her husband had recently moved to the Upvalley town. Over the years, she and the rest of the club cherished their afternoons together.
As the years turned into decades, their membership dwindled significantly. By 1988, there were only five club members left. After many years of companionship and happy memories, those women, now in their 80s and 90s, decided to disband The Sunnyside Club.
For the next decade or so, every Sunday the last three members — Catherine Evans, Lois Elder and Florence Bagley — met and visited while attending church. And, while they reminisced, their memories briefly reconvened The Sunnyside Club.