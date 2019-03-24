A local history book, “Wilson’s Inn, Atlas, California - A Napa County Watering Place,” written by local historian Cecelia Elkington Setty, provides accurate insights into the little-known history of the Atlas Peak resort, its owners and mountain-side community.
This 100-page book, also reveals the inspiring life-stories of the dynamic women associated with the inn; Virginia Wilson, her mother, Ethel Brodt Wilson and grandmothers, Marilla Hemenway Wilson Stockham and Helen Tanner Brodt.
Marilla was the catalyst for establishing Wilson’s Inn. Marilla was a licensed homeopathic physician based in Oakland and the Wilson Cancer Hospital founder. She envisioned a healthful mountainside retreat for her recuperating patients. With this inspiration, Marilla encouraged her son Arno and daughter-in-law Ethel to purchase the Atlas Peak acreage and establish a rural retreat.
In April 1894, her dream was realized when Wilson’s Inn opened to begin its long and successful career. Marilla briefly served as the resident physician and the Atlas Peak postmistress. A year after concluding her final postal appointment, the 77-year-old Marilla passed away in 1902.
Although Marilla was the visionary, it was Arno and Ethel who created the picturesque, serene and healthful mountainside retreat. In addition to her Wilson’s Inn responsibilities, Ethel was the Wooden Valley school teacher for a time. She was also the appointed custodian of the Free Library Atlas Peak branch from 1920-1927. Ethel was well-suited to be the librarian as she was a gifted writer and poet. Her first works were published in the Pacific Rural Press newspaper when she was 16.
Following Arno’s death in 1926 and the inn’s sale, Ethel focused on writing. In October 1927, her first literary piece since adolescence was published in the Overland Monthly magazine. Ethel’s credits included a long list of highly regarded national publications. She also wrote “On a Blue Mountain,” a book of prose about the Atlas Peak region. Ethel enjoyed being a celebrated Napa County author until she passed in late 1947 just before her 82nd birthday.
Her creative talent probably came by way of her mother, Helen, a gifted and noted artist, who also garnered another, but unique, accolade. On August 28, 1864, as the only woman member of the Pierson Reading mountain climbing expedition, Helen became the first white woman to reach the Mt. Lassen summit. The date of her climb and her name were inscribed into a large Mt. Lassen rock. Reading was so impressed by Helen, he named a small Mt. Lassen area lake in her honor.
During that time and until she passed away at 70 years old in 1908, Helen refined her artistry. Her portfolio include images of early California and Californians. Over her lifetime, Helen received countless medals and high acclaim.
Helen is also credited with creating two famous portraits. In 1865 she met and worked with the widow of John Brown, the famed Harpers Ferry abolitionist. Based on the widow’s description and guidance, Helen painted Brown’s posthumous portrait. His widow deemed it to be the most accurate depiction of Brown. Also, her famed portrait of the English actress Lilly Langtry hung over Judge Roy Bean’s Texas bar for over 20 years.
Virginia was the youngest of Ethel and Arno Wilson’s five children. Other than when she was pursuing her academic training and credentials, Virginia lived out her life in Napa County. She taught at Napa’s Shearer Elementary School for nearly 40 years.
While Virginia enjoyed being an educator she loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. And she absolutely adored horses and riding. Setty writes that Virginia jokingly claimed she learned to ride horses before walking.
While a teenager, and astride her favorite horse Dolly Dimple, Virginia frequently drove cattle to market for nearby ranchers. According to Virginia one of those neighbors, Ed Hogan, said, “The Wilson girl can ride the ass off six of my best men.”
Years later Virginia and her long-time friend, Marjorie Albert, raised four fouls, participated in horse shows and raced two thoroughbred horses. Virginia passed away in 1989 when she was 84 years old. Before then, she credited her Wilson’s Inn years for profoundly influencing her life and herself.
Thank you Cecelia for documenting these hidden Napa County historical gems about these notable women once connected with the former Wilson’s Inn.