Some individuals believe the criminal justice system is a confusing and unpredictable roller coaster ride. While most cases are typically routine, two long-ago local cases validate these opinions.
For example, a 1904 Napa Daily Journal article reported, Captain Edward Bright had been accused of “assault to murder by E. Philbrook of Napa.” District Attorney Benjamin presented a motion to dismiss that felony charge before Justice Palmer. The justice granted that request.
Next, Benjamin proceeded to file charges of “committing battery upon Mrs. Bright,” the captain’s wife. According to the Journal, Palmer demanded, “What is your plea to this charge?”
“‘I guess I’ll have to plead guilty,’ replied Bright, ‘for I shoved my wife away from me when she was scratching my face.’
“‘Do you wish to be sentenced now?,’ asked the court.
After consulting with attorneys L.E. Johnston and W.T. Rutherford, Bright replied that he waived time for sentence. ‘Then it is the judgment of the law and the sentence of this court that you be confined in the county jail for the term of six months.’”
It added, “The District Attorney then moved the court suspend the sentence, stating that Bright had promised to leave the county, in fact, to go to the Klondike as soon as he could dispose of his property. Attorney Johnston stated further that Bright and his wife had decided to separate and to divide their property.”
Palmer replied, “I realize that this man is dangerous to be at large in this community, and I will only suspend the sentence on one condition, that he remain in the custody of the sheriff while he remains here and that the sheriff see him out of the county.”
The Journal continued, both Johnston and Rutherford
vehemently protested and “claimed that the District Attorney had promised that Bright could have his liberty while he was disposing of his personal property. Mr. Benjamin denied that. And then the justice reminded the attorneys that he held ‘the trump hand,’ and was not bound by any understanding that the attorneys may have had.”
To emphasis his point, Palmer flexed his judicial muscle. “To cut the discussion short justice Palmer adjourned the court, and Bright then went away in the custody of the sheriff to settle up his affairs,” the newspaper reported.
Another labyrinthine bit of justice was a false arrest case. The 1906 Journal headline declared, “BIG DAMAGE SUIT—Ed. T. Pierce of Napa Imprisoned by Mistake of a Redwood City Officer.”
It reported that Pierce “filed suit in superior court against Robert Chatham for $10,000 alleging that the defendant, who is constable of Redwood City, arrested him without reason and caused him to be incarcerated in the county jail among the vagrants and criminals of that institution.”
Pierce was a traveling shoe polish salesman. His business territory included Redwood City where he had established a sound reputation and large clientele. But unbeknownst to Pierce, just before his latest stop in Redwood City there had been some trouble.
The Journal elaborated, “the residence of H.H. Price in Redwood City was reported to have been entered by burglars, a small sum of money being taken. It was also said that the thieves attempted to burn the premises by setting fire to some clothing in the kitchen, and that the lives of the members of the family were only saved by the timely discovery of the blaze by a brother of Mrs. Price.”
Shortly thereafter, the Redwood City police began the search for the perpetrators. Their misguided and hasty pursuit lead them to Pierce and his associate, who the newspaper described as “a colored assistant.” By that time Pierce and his associate were working in Palo Alto. The two men were “arrested by Chatham at that place, brought back to Redwood City and placed in jail, though vigorously protesting their innocence.”
The story continued, “During the afternoon Pierce and his companion succeeded in establishing their identity by appealing to the Redwood City merchants, by whom they were well known, and they were finally released.”
Although cleared and freed, Pierce found the experience damaging both personally and professionally. The Journal added, “Pierce claims that in addition to the shame and mortification of being cast into the county bastile, he has been disgraced and humiliated; and that his credit and standing as a business man have been impaired to the extent of the amount sued for...$10,000.”
In reaction to the suit, a Redwood City newspaper stated, “Robert Chatham is regarded as a very careful and efficient official. And, the mistake he made is thought to have been more due to information furnished him than to Chatham’s own indiscretion.”
Although most criminal justice system cases proceed routinely, these two cases illustrate there have been some interesting exceptions along the way.