The contemporary perspective regarding life in Napa County and its communities of yesteryear is that of gentility and peacefulness. However, some Napa Weekly Journal articles dating from the early 1900s prove otherwise.
On the front page of an 1910 Journal edition blazoned the headline, “Banker Brown Assaults Editor Chas. A. Carroll.”
The article followed with all the details. “The quiet little town of Calistoga...was the scene Wednesday evening of a sensational affair, in which Harry H. Brown, (former President of the defunct Bank of Calistoga, and who was recently acquitted in the Superior Court of Napa county of the charge of misappropriating the funds of that institution) and Editor Chas. Carroll, Charles McCullough, a stationery dealer, and Mark N. Cook, a carpenter, were the principal actors.”
Apparently, on that particular day in 1910, Brown returned to Calistoga on the evening train. Shortly thereafter, he confronted, and then attacked Carroll. That editor of the Calistogan newspaper yelled for help. Being close by, McCullough and Cook quickly answered that appeal. The Journal added, “Mr. McCullough enforced his demands for peace with a drawn revolver.”
It continued, “As a result of that scrimmage, Brown and McCullough were arrested and taken before Justice Ashton who placed Brown under bonds to keep the peace and allowed McCullough to go on his own recognizance.”
As for that incident’s probable cause, the Journal reported, “On numerous occasions since the failure of the Bank of Calistoga, Editor Carroll has in his paper severely criticised Brown and his management of the bank’s finances, and it is presumed that Brown’s attack upon Carroll Wednesday night was prompted by the ill feeling engendered by those criticisms.”
A few weeks later, other ill feelings placed noted and highly regarded St. Helena attorney Theodore Bell in a difficult situation. However, the location of this 1910 incident was the San Francisco Hall of Justice.
The Journal wrote, “Theodore A. Bell was nearly called upon to use his physical strength as well as his legal powers in the trial of a divorce case in San Francisco Monday, when a brother-in-law of his client, Mrs. Nellie Lovett, who is suing her husband for divorce, suddenly rushed at her with the purpose of doing bodily injury. His manner was so menacing that Attorney Bell stepped forward as if to afford her protection.
“Mr. Lovett immediately turned upon Bell, and for a moment a fistic encounter was threatened.” It added, “Bell stood his ground, however, and Mr. Lovett finally entered the elevator and left the building, while Bell escorted the wife to the car.”
According to the Journal, Nellie originally filed for divorce three years earlier on the grounds of cruelty in her county of residency, Solano. This also being her husband’s home community, he exerted considerable influence upon the proceedings. The Journal continued, “After a fight in the (California) Supreme Court, she succeeded in having her trial transferred to San Francisco.”
As for the probable cause of the courthouse aggression, the Journal added, “Mrs. Lovett asked for an injunction restraining her husband from disposing of his property, but before the order could be served, he transferred it to his brother, without consideration.”
With the change of venue, Bell was building a very strong case for Nellie before an unbiased judge and jury. With the case progressing in Nellie’s favor, the brothers realized the court would probably grant her not only a divorce but also strip them of the property to award it to Nellie.
The third and final account was literally explosive. The 1913 Journal headline said it all. “He Tried Dynamiting — Frank Lockard, Again Makes Himself Unpleasantly Notorious.”
It seems, one Sunday night around 11, Napans were either jolted out of bed or alarmed by several explosions. Apparently, those blasts were caused by Lockard igniting explosives he had stolen from his father’s well-boring business supply shed.
The Journal reported that Lockard had taken the dynamite “down to the red light district (Napa’s Clinton Street area), set it off near the house of a denizen of that part of town. The dwelling was not damaged but many windows were broken in the neighborhood.”
When he returned home Monday morning, the authorities were waiting for Lockard. Initially, he denied any wrong-doing. But realizing he was holding sticks of dynamite, Lockard quickly recanted to confess to firing off some explosives but only along the riverbank. Also, he never stated or explained his reasons and/or actions.
The Journal added, “Lockard is now in custody and it is likely that he may be committed to the State Hospital.”