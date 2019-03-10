On March 28, 1912, California women were legally able to vote in their first state-wide elections. This event was the result of a 1911 voter approved amendment of the California constitution and the culmination of the long and hard-fought battle waged since the 1800s by suffrage advocates throughout California and, of course, Napa County.
Locally, the suffrage movement began in 1896 with women’s suffrage conventions in Napa and St. Helena. Both of these events drew standing-room-only attendance, according to the local newspapers. They also featured nationally known suffrage activists, including Rev. Anna Shaw and Susan B. Anthony.
While the 1890s campaign ultimately failed before the California electorate, the women’s suffrage proponents persisted with their efforts. They eventually found greater popularity and sympathy for their cause during a period in American history known as the Progressive Era.
A pair of Napa Daily Journal articles illustrate this growing momentum. Both stories ran less than a week before the October 10, 1911 special California election which proposed 23 different propositions, including the question of women’s right to vote.
The first article was an inch-long news brief about a well attended downtown Napa political rally. It said, “Woman Suffrage. Miss Chase of Alameda County gave an address on ‘Woman’s Suffrage’ at the Court House square Thursday evening, between the concert selections. She claimed that women had a right to vote, and advanced other arguments in behalf of the idea.”
The second Journal article ran the next day. Its headline said, “A Meeting. Rev. Aked Discussed the Proposed Woman Suffrage Amendment.” According to the article, that forum was held at the Napa Opera House and featured two speakers—Rev. Charles Aked of San Francisco and Miss McLain of Alameda County.
McLain opened the presentation before a “good sized audience...” It continued, “She thought women ought to be able to express themselves by voting: that they would protect the woman wage-earners.”
Aked took the stage next and opened with an admission, “that he had only been a resident of the United States for a few years, but thought he should be permitted to discuss the woman suffrage proposition.” The article continued, “He said that women live under the laws and should be permitted to vote. He said that men and women are temperamentally different and look at life differently, but he thought women should be given the ballot. He said that the ballot would give women more protection than they have at present.”
Then, on Oct. 10, 1911, the debates ended and the question of women’s suffrage, or Proposition 4, was put before the California electorate.
The Journal carried several front page articles regarding the fate of Proposition 4. The first headline said, “Election in Napa County—Woman Suffrage Carried in the County by Several Hundred.” But Prop. 4 had failed in a number of local precincts. They were: two Napa wards, St. Helena, Yountville, Lodi—north of St. Helena, Suscol—south of Napa, Calistoga, Rutherford, Hot Springs, Vineland—south of St. Helena, Aetna and Pope Valley.
The discouraging news continued within the Journal’s second page one article. Its headline said, “Woman’s Suffrage Probably Defeated...” A day later it seemed certain that California women had lost their bid for the ballot with the headline of “Woman Suffrage Defeated...,” reported the Journal.
With a new day came another headline and hope for Prop. 4 proponents. The Journal headline announced, “Woman Suffrage Wins By 2,000.” According to the page one article, updated voting tallies overturned the presumed defeat to a victory for California women.
With the passage of Prop. 4, the California legislature made it official with their approval of changing the California constitution to allow women’s suffrage on Dec. 23, 1911. With that action California became the sixth American state to grant women the right to vote. Also, California’s political might increased by 670,987 votes. Napa County’s ranks also grew by 5,740 eligible new voters.
However, these prospective new voters had to register to vote before casting any ballots. A January 1912 Journal article encouraged women to do just that and as soon as possible in order to qualify for the March 28, 1912 state-wide elections—the inaugural ballot casting for California women.
It is fairly safe to assume there were numerous Napa County women who registered based on the strong and long-standing history of the local advocacy for women’s suffrage.