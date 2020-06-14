The history of Storck's Garage in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a century, Storck’s Garage had been owned and operated by only two local families, the Aratas and the Storck-Pittsleys.

Its history, however, features a greater variety of stories.

Jeff Arata, who today owns Storck’s with his brother, Anthony, said, “While we don’t have the exact date when Storck’s opened, we do have a great poster from the late-1940s in our office. It states Storck’s Garage is the oldest repair, service, shop in Napa.”

A 1968 Napa Register article provides more historical information that helps to narrow down the time frame of the establishment of the business.

According to that article, Alex Storck left his job in Oakland as a mechanical drafting and sheet metal work high school instructor in 1919. He did so to begin his second career as “a garage man,” the Register wrote.

By 1920, he had purchased the vehicle repair, and servicing, portion of Frank H. Daily’s local Buick and Cadillac dealership. At that time, this automotive care business was known as the Palace Garage.