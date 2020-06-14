The history of Storck's Garage in Napa

For a century, Storck’s Garage had been owned and operated by only two local families, the Aratas and the Storck-Pittsleys.
Its history, however, features a greater variety of stories.
Jeff Arata, who today owns Storck’s with his brother, Anthony, said, “While we don’t have the exact date when Storck’s opened, we do have a great poster from the late-1940s in our office. It states Storck’s Garage is the oldest repair, service, shop in Napa.”
A 1968 Napa Register article provides more historical information that helps to narrow down the time frame of the establishment of the business.
According to that article, Alex Storck left his job in Oakland as a mechanical drafting and sheet metal work high school instructor in 1919. He did so to begin his second career as “a garage man,” the Register wrote.
By 1920, he had purchased the vehicle repair, and servicing, portion of Frank H. Daily’s local Buick and Cadillac dealership. At that time, this automotive care business was known as the Palace Garage.
In its earliest incarnation during the late 1800s and early 1900s, this Third Street business was known as the Palace Stables. It was also associated with the Palace Hotel that once stood across the street at Third Street and Soscol Avenue. (As an interesting historical side note, in 1866 Mary Arata was the first member of the Arata family to arrive in Napa County. She would marry Felix Borreo whose stone commercial building (now Stone Brewery) stood next to the Palace Stable and Garage.
Returning to Alex Storck, for eight years his garage was located along Third Street. However, in 1923, Storck had purchased the current garage location at First Street and California Boulevard. By the late 1920s, the automotive service business was relocated to its present-day site. The 1968 article added, “Storck (had) erected (the) necessary buildings to conduct his garage business...”
Yet, the building most local residents associate with Storck’s Garage was constructed about a decade later. “My dad, Jack Rogers, built that Storck’s Garage building in 1937,” Annie Rogers Schaefer recalled, “He constructed it with Basilite blocks for fire safety. I double checked this information with my older siblings, Jerry Rogers and Patricia Rogers Modlin.”
The wisdom of that construction material choice became evident about two decades later. In mid-July 1956, Anthony Arata said, “the worst fire in what is now Napa City erupted at the neighboring Shell Oil warehouse. It started under one of the loading docks (around 2 p.m. on that hot summer day.) The local fire departments didn’t have enough firefighting apparatus or manpower to put the fire out. So, a Travis Air Force Base air tanker dropped a load of fire retardant on the blaze, which was moving eastward towards Second Street and its many homes.”
According to the Register, the blaze was finally under control around 7 p.m. The newspaper also stated the fire caused about $235,000 in damage.
Although Storck’s lost a couple of auxiliary buildings, the main garage built by Rogers was relatively unscathed by the blaze. “There still are visible scars from that fire,” Jeff Arata said. “The are primarily charred or scorched sections of the wood under the eaves.”
A few years later, in 1960, Storck’s daughter Hazel and her husband, Richard “Dick” Pittsley took over the operation of the garage. Less then two decades later, in 1976, they sold Storck’s Garage to the Aratas.
Storck’s Garage is located at 935 California Blvd., Napa. Their phone number is: 707-226-5259. Their email address is arataracing@sbcglobal.net. They are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
