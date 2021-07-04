Rebeca Morales Calderon: The power of people working for a goal

There are endless stories to be told in the world of public education, and each one has a resonant center that reveals a truth.

In the case of Rebeca Morales Calderon, a 2016 graduate of Napa Valley College, that truth is the collaborative power of people — of teachers, of employers, of students, of family, all working toward a common goal.

Morales Calderon is now 25 years old, a first-generation college graduate, and as she tells it, growing up, she didn’t have much support from the people in her life. She says she used that lack of support as “fuel” to help her tackle Napa Valley College in 2013.

Once at NVC, however, that changed quickly. When shy Morales Calderon, who hadn’t come from an academically focused family, needed to meet people and focus on her studies, she was able to get an on-campus, part-time job at the Office of Student Affairs.

Throughout her three years at NVC, she also worked at the office of the Associated Students of Napa Valley College (ASVNC) and the Student Support Services TRIO program. She was also a client at TRIO, which supports first-generation college students, allowing her to expand her support network and offered academic counseling, especially as graduation neared.